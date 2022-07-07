Terrified Bystanders Take To Twitter Amid Virginia Bank Robbery
Patrons and employees in a Virginia shopping complex took to Twitter moments after a nearby bank was robbed Thursday, July 7.
UPDATE: A suspect was in custody as of 2:40 p.m.
Some asked if it was safe to go outside, others simply sought any information they could get from police in Herndon.
A police helicopter was called the 200 block of Herndon Parkway in an effort to locate the suspect sometime before 1 p.m.
Police are asking individuals to stay clear of the area and call with any information on the incident.
