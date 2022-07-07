ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Terrified Bystanders Take To Twitter Amid Virginia Bank Robbery

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gcQX_0gXvZik800
BB&T bank robbery Photo Credit: Google Maps/Twitter Screengrabs

Patrons and employees in a Virginia shopping complex took to Twitter moments after a nearby bank was robbed Thursday, July 7.

UPDATE: A suspect was in custody as of 2:40 p.m.

Some asked if it was safe to go outside, others simply sought any information they could get from police in Herndon.

A police helicopter was called the 200 block of Herndon Parkway in an effort to locate the suspect sometime before 1 p.m.

Police are asking individuals to stay clear of the area and call with any information on the incident.

Comments / 0

 

