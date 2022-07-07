Report: Astros Shortstop Peña Scratched Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Jeremy Peña was scratched from the Houston Astros' series finale with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The Houston Astros announced Thursday shortstop Jeremy Peña was scratched from the lineup due to health and safety protocols. The rookie was replaced by Aledmys Diaz in the lineup, playing left field. Mauricio Dubón moved from left field to shortstop.

Peña's last off day came June 30 when he was in concussion protocol after colliding with Yordan Álvarez in New York. Upon his return July 1, the righty is 7-for-29 on the month with three home runs and one walk to nine strikeouts.

The Astros are also without Yuli Gurriel in the lineup Thursday. The first baseman is on back-to-back rest days with what manager Dusty Baker described as "sore legs," per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.

Reporters were restricted from Houston's clubhouse Wednesday due to multiple health and safety issues. Quality control coach Dan Firova and pitching coach Bill Murphy remained away from the team.

