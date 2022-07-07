ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama football running back Keilan Robinson's 2020 championship rings show up on 'Pawn Stars'

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

The going rate for Alabama football championship rings appears to be $60,000 right now.

At least that's what's being asked for former running back Keilan Robinson's rings from the 2020 season.

As of Thursday, the rings are listed at $60,000 on the website of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, home of the show "Pawn Stars."

The rings are from the SEC championship win over Florida, the Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame and the College Football Playoff championship win over Ohio State.

Robinson transferred to Texas and played for the Longhorns last season.

On an episode of "Pawn Stars," the seller named John was looking for $53,000. He and Rick Harrison, owner of the pawn shop, came to an agreement for $40,000.

John said he was a college football fan who received the rings as a gift from his uncle. He said he planned to use the money to take his uncle to the national championship game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVxsC_0gXvZZkT00
Alabama running back Keilan Robinson (2) breaks a long touchdown during Alabama's 66-3 win over Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News

Robinson spent 2019 and 2020 with Alabama. As a freshman, he appeared in eight games as he finished with 34 carries for 254 yards and two scores. He opted out of the 2020 season.

During his redshirt sophomore season in 2021 with Texas, Robinson was named honorable mention Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year. He saw time in 11 games and started one. He finished his first year with the Longhorns with 45 carries, 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, per the 247Sports Composite .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Former Alabama football running back Keilan Robinson's 2020 championship rings show up on 'Pawn Stars'

