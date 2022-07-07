ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland's Facebook and Instagram hacked, spammed with racist posts

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Disneyland's Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked early Thursday and smeared with offensive, racist posts, prompting the theme park to release a statement.

A spokesperson from Disneyland Resort said the park's Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised, and the company removed the content and secured its accounts. Calling the posts reprehensible, the spokesperson said security teams were investigating.

The posts appeared to play on COVID-19's origin in China, which has led to a rise in hate crimes against Asian people since the pandemic began.

Anti-Asian attacks amid the pandemic:'Stop killing us': Attacks on Asian Americans highlight rise in hate incidents amid COVID-19

Hacked:How to see if anyone is using your Gmail, Facebook, or Netflix accounts

The posts were signed with the name "David Do," and two of them included a photo of what appeared to be an Asian man.

One caption read "Thinkin about that time i invented covid."

Another post included a photo of people carrying a casket and read "I am working on COVID20."

The post also mentioned the popular Internet pop culture news show DramaAlert and tagged media personality DJ Akademiks.

Around 7:40 a.m. EST, a Twitter user wrote the "grossly racist and homophobic content has been on Disneyland's @instagram page for nearly an hour," calling it "completely unacceptable."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginiathe 757and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

