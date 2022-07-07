Flood Advisory issued for Custer, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Webster; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heat index values as high as 100 to 106 degrees are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. This is a one-day heat event, as Monday will be several degrees cooler.

