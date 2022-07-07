Berkeley County Deputies Investigating After Body Found In Burned Shed

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was injured and another person found dead inside a shed in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

Just before midnight, Berkeley County deputies said they received a call from Berkeley Roper Carnes in reference to an injured teenager.

During the investigation Thursday into how the teenager was injured, deputies said they received information that there was another injured person at a different location.

Deputies said they responded to the 1700 block of Black Tom Road and began to search for the second victim.

Deputies said they eventually located a shed that appeared to have been set on fire. The second victim was located deceased inside of the shed.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the cause of death of the male victim.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it has requested the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to help investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, immediately.

