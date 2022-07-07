ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County Deputies Investigating After Body Found In Burned Shed

By The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekUXp_0gXvYzXS00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was injured and another person found dead inside a shed in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

Just before midnight, Berkeley County deputies said they received a call from Berkeley Roper Carnes in reference to an injured teenager.

During the investigation Thursday into how the teenager was injured, deputies said they received information that there was another injured person at a different location.

Deputies said they responded to the 1700 block of Black Tom Road and began to search for the second victim.

Deputies said they eventually located a shed that appeared to have been set on fire. The second victim was located deceased inside of the shed.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the cause of death of the male victim.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it has requested the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to help investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, immediately.

ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

