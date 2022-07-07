ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bitwise Buys Bakersfield Residential Hotel, Seeks to Move Tenants to Other Housing

By News
GV Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying the Porterfield Hotel in downtown Bakersfield was already a challenging undertaking for Fresno-based Bitwise Industries. But an arguably harder task...

gvwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Visalia to build nearly 500 apartment units

VISALIA – More affordable housing is about to cross the threshold into Visalia. Two large multi-family projects totaling about 500 units are going through the city site plan review process this week. The largest, called Caldwell Apartments, is located at the northwest corner of Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue. The development sits on 11.4 acres with 342 units termed 100% affordable at various tiers to attract residents at various income levels. The project is being built by Bay Area-based Maracor Development.
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Amazon 'last mile' delivery center falls far behind schedule in Bakersfield

Work appears to have stalled on an Amazon "last mile" distribution center at the former Kmart shopping center on Wilson Road. Nine months after the $20 million project was supposed to start operation, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant still has not requested a city inspection that could lead to a certificate of occupancy allowing distribution work there to begin.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Marijuana Retailers Race to Open Doors. Which Will Be First?

Two Fresno marijuana retailers are competing to become the first legal purveyor of pot in the city. Both The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno and Embarc in the central area are putting the final touches on their stores. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Artist Tree is ready to go. All...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

After ’11th Hour’ Change, Measure C Tax Renewal Faces Rough Road Ahead

A last-minute proposal put forward Thursday evening by the city of Fresno for a Measure C renewal spending plan was approved 11-4 by the Fresno Council of Governments Policy Board after an extensive public hearing, but the proposal still faces scrutiny by county officials that could yet keep the sales tax measure from reaching the November ballot.
FRESNO, CA
ca.gov

PHOTO RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Reaches Construction Milestone in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Today, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with design-build contractor California Rail Builders, reached a historic milestone as the final pre-cast girders were placed on Construction Package 4. With this placement, all structures along the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between just north of the Tulare/Kern county line and Poplar Avenue south of the city of Wasco are now in construction.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Bakersfield#Move Tenants To Other#The Porterfield Hotel#Bitwise Industries
Bakersfield Californian

Apartments filling up but local rent prices may be nearing a ceiling

New data shows Bakersfield apartment vacancies dropped again during the second quarter of this year, signaling the local rental market may be gaining steam as rising interest rates make it more expensive to take out a home loan. The citywide vacancy rate declined to 1.38 percent, from 1.57 percent during...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Panel Paves Way for Domestic Violence Center in North Fresno Neighborhood

A change in zoning that would allow the Marjaree Mason Center to move into a vacant property in north Fresno was approved by the Fresno Planning Commission on Wednesday. Commissioners lifted certain restrictions on the use of the former Milan Institute of Cosmetology campus on Bullard Ave. just west of Blackstone. The vote was 6-0.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
thesungazette.com

Employment services offers solution to homelessness

“It’s still very early on, but we have high expectations,” said Nicola Wissler, communications coordinator for Tulare WIB. “We are very excited to be able to do the work in Porterville and to provide strong case management services to a limited number of people.”. The program takes...
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
southkernsol.org

Local non-profit provides free legal assistance to Kern County residents

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA) is a non-profit organization that offers free legal services in civil matters to low-income residents living in Kern County. “The premise of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance is that we offer legal aide services to underrepresented and underserved communities, particularly low-income and elderly,” said Kassie Mullican, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at GBLA. “While not all of our programs are income eligible, most of them are so our highest priority is low-income. Our services are free to those that qualify based on eligibility.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Fire Department recognizes 4 for off-duty act of bravery

It was the beach rescue that almost didn’t happen. The firefighters assigned to the B shift at Fire Station 1 in central Bakersfield work together, and sometimes, they vacation together. At least that was the plan during a recent trip to the Central Coast with their families in tow....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Monday Strike Would Shut Down Fresno Bus Service, Union Warns

The union representing 260 bus drivers who work for Fresno FAX Transit warned passengers Friday of a possible strike on Monday that would shut down 18 bus routes. ATU Local 1027 says the drivers authorized a strike on May 1. Drivers have been without a contract since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the union claims the city is demanding unfair and unsafe provisions before signing a new contract.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy