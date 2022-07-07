Bitwise Buys Bakersfield Residential Hotel, Seeks to Move Tenants to Other Housing

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA) is a non-profit organization that offers free legal services in civil matters to low-income residents living in Kern County. “The premise of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance is that we offer legal aide services to underrepresented and underserved communities, particularly low-income and elderly,” said Kassie Mullican, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at GBLA. “While not all of our programs are income eligible, most of them are so our highest priority is low-income. Our services are free to those that qualify based on eligibility.”
