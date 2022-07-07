Community Fundraiser Saves Greenfield Police K-9 Niko
By Franklin County Now
franklincountynow.com
3 days ago
(Greenfield, MA) A community fundraiser has saved the Greenfield Police Department’s K-9 unit for the 2023 fiscal year. After the budget reduction was announced, the Greenfield Police Department listed the K-9 unit as...
The Auburn Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of a 14-year veteran two years after he was promoted to lieutenant. Lt. Paul J. Wood suffered an off-duty medical emergency while at his home on the night of Friday, July 8, the department said on Twitter. Lt. Wood was promoted...
SPRINGFIELD — Several times during the day as he paints, John Simpson needs to step back and take in a broader view of his work. The trouble is that when you are working five stories above the pavement, taking that step back involves climbing down five flights of scaffolding and walking to the far side of a parking lot.
WORCESTER, Mass. – It was a special day for the Islamic centers in the Worcester area Saturday as they celebrated Eid al-Adha. The center says it is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world, and is celebrated following the day of Hajj, which was the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca. The Hajj commemorates the intention of Prophet Abraham fulfilling the command of Allah who ordered him to sacrifice his son to test his faith. Since it was a test, the son was not sacrificed and a lamb was sacrificed instead. Muslims around the world sacrifice lamb or goat or cow in the name of god and distribute its meat to the needy and relatives.
An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
HOLYOKE — Some 60 men, women and children gathered at a carved stone monument set near the top of a mountainside Saturday to remember 25 people none had ever met but who died at that spot 76 years earlier. The Mt. Tom Memorial Committee, along with family members of...
The same month Hanchen Li and Wendy Wang purchased 2 Gage St., they received their first violation from the city for missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, according to city records. Li and Wang purchased the six-family triple-decker in June 2013 and received several health and safety violations from the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several viewers reached out to our newsroom expressing concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments. We spoke with one mother who lives in one of the buildings. She described the problems she has been dealing with in her apartment and she claims the property manager has done nothing to fix them.
GROTON, Mass. — Groton firefighter Wally Shaw is a firefighter’s firefighter. “He’s one of those down to earth people that just really does anything for anybody,” said Groton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy. At the Groton Fire Department, Wally’s things are ready for the next call, but...
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
One thing Massachusetts residents can agree on is gas prices need to decrease. The price at the pump is slightly decreasing. I recently saw prices at a few locations in Great Barrington and the other southern Berkshire towns as well as Pittsfield hovering around $4.70 per gallon. That's not as bad as a few weeks ago but the prices really need to drop significantly if we want to be able to build up savings or pay for our mortgages, rent, food...you know take care of paying for other everyday necessities. There's no doubt that many Massachusetts residents are feeling cost of living pains.
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday night around 6:30. Fire officials told Western Mass News that crews went up the mountain to stabilize the man who crashed, before transporting him to a local hospital. According to officials, the man was...
