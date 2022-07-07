Nia DaCosta to Write and Direct 'Hedda Gabler' Adaptation

On Thursday, Joe Pera of the sublime Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You shared that after a three-season run the show would now end. It was, quite simply, a devastating piece of news for the many who have been lucky enough to take in the poetic and humorous musings of Pera. For those unaware, he's a character with a calming and relaxing delivery who is overflowing with a sharp comedic wit that packs a whole lot of wisdom. In short episodes around eleven minutes, though occasionally going longer, he was able to create a show that was as soothing as it was strange as he spent his days roaming around Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It was as if Mr. Rogers had a nephew that, at first, began to follow in his footsteps, only to end up stumbling onto something that was oddly profound in his own way. As Pera said in one of the episodes midway through, "I got my home run and I got it on my own terms." His show was a hidden gem of not just Adult Swim but of television writ large, the type of odd experience that you would discover on a whim or at the recommendation of that one weird friend though you would never forget once you did. While his appearance is aggressively ordinary, Pera made something that was truly and brilliantly one-of-a-kind. To even try to compare it to anything feels impossible as, even when it played around with genre and poked fun at itself, it remains an enigmatic work all its own that felt like it was still evolving.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO