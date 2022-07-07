ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nia DaCosta to Write and Direct 'Hedda Gabler' Adaptation

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung and heralded filmmaker Nia DaCosta is taking reign over the recently announced adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1891 stage play Hedda Gabler, according to Variety. The upcoming film will reportedly be a re-imagining of the original story, written and directed by DaCosta for MGM's Orion Pictures and Plan B....

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Tony Sirico Dies at 79

Tony Sirico was undoubtedly a striking, singular screen presence, and always an amusing one, too. Audiences were quick to love the actor through his scene-stealing performance as the bombastic, fast-talking, and anxiety-prone gangster, Paulie Walnuts in HBO's The Sopranos. So it comes with a heavy heart to learn that the beloved character actor passed away at 79, as revealed by Michael Imperioli, his frequent co-star. Sirico's cause of death has not been publicly announced at the time of this writing.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Black Bird’: Where to Stream the Taron Egerton True Crime Drama

What is the price for freedom? On July 8, 2022, we'll be getting the premiere of the six-episode miniseries Black Bird, a psychological thriller starring Taron Egerton as mobster-turned-inmate James Keene. In exchange for freedom, Keene must elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Adapted from the novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption written by the real-life James Keene, the suspenseful series will put you on edge. Here's how you can watch Black Bird when it hits streaming.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why It Makes Sense for Christian Bale to Use His Own Accent in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderChristian Bale: One of the most famous actors in the world yet one of the hardest to recognize when you watch his films. Losing or gaining several stone for a role is just another mundane office task for the actor, who has become known for his drastic physical transformations. He has played drug-addicted boxers, US Vice Presidents, and crazed sociopathic serial killers. None of these characters look alike (and most of them look nothing like Bale in his free time) but they all have one thing in common: they require Bale to don an accent. When the actor won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his performance as Dick Cheney in Vice, people watching were shocked by the actor’s cockney accent.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Metallica Plays Tribute to Eddie Munson on TikTok

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale for Stranger Things Season 4, fans saw metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) transform into a real-life Bard, triumphantly playing out Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" within the Upside Down. The moment had been teased in some of the earliest trailers for the penultimate season, and during the gap between Volumes 1 and 2 fans frantically tried to figure out exactly what tune the dungeon master might be playing in order to protect his friends from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lily James
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Glenda Jackson
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Henrik Ibsen
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Natalie Portman Reveals the ‘Most Beautiful Scene’ in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Was Shot in a Best Buy Parking Lot

The Marvel movie magic never ceases to amaze us. Of course, when we’re watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films, we don’t actually believe Iron Man and Spider-Man were fighting Thanos in space or that Loki was truly ravaging through New York. But it’s still fun to hear about how these fantastic sequences are brought to life. And Natalie Portman has a particularly interesting story from her time on the Thor: Love and Thunder film set.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

8 Surprising Broadway Musicals Based on Movies

When a film gets adapted for the Broadway stage, there are many things to consider. What often works on film doesn’t work on stage, and the final results tend to be somewhat hit or miss. Still, many success stories have come out of this process, many of which come from unexpected sources.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca#Film Adaptation#Film Star#Variety#Mgm#Orion Pictures#Norwegian
Collider

Ms. Marvel: Who Plays Aisha, Kamala Khan's Powerful Great-Grandmother?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandmother, Aisha, was first mentioned back in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and there has been an air of mystery surrounding the character ever since. The latest episode of the Disney+ series finally delved into her story and answered questions about how she pertains to Kamala's arc. As it turns out, she's a Djinn who has become trapped in our dimension, but it's here where she has met a loving family and seems to have no desire to leave. This causes a huge feud with Najma, another Djinn, who feels betrayed by Aisha. Kamala, who has been sent back to this time by Najma, then has to witness her great-grandmother die, but as she dies she manages to send her powers into the bangles, and we see Kamala gain her powers. The story is emotional, yet action-packed and Aisha is a welcomed addition to the cast of Ms Marvel. But who portrays her so powerfully?
TV SERIES
Collider

Every Single Cameo in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderThor: Love and Thunder takes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) on a cosmic journey to rescue the future and see if they can rekindle their love along the way. Like any hero story, this is a task they can't do alone. It takes the help of Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and others to get there. Let's take a look at the familiar and surprising faces that show up in this film, making it one of the bigger solo films in the Marvel line-up.
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Footage Teases Zachary Levi’s SDCC Return

Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Small Town of Barkley Cove

The painfully beautiful story of Kya and her life of solitude in Where the Crawdads Sing is making its way from printed pages of well-loved books to screens everywhere. While fans of the novel are afraid as always that the film won’t be able to capture the meditative, magnificent, mysterious story that they’ve read, hopes are high that the powerfully written characters, and the actors who portray them, will bring this story to life.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': 7 Characters Who Might Not Survive Season 5

Stranger Things 4: Volume Two arrived on Netflix to rave reviews on July 1st. Not only did the series break the Nielsen streaming record and cause Netflix to crash, but it also delivered the emotional and exciting finale that the incredible fourth season deserved. Fans have already started looking to the future, with the fifth season confirmed to be the show's last.
TV SERIES
Collider

What We Lost When We Lost 'Joe Pera Talks With You'

On Thursday, Joe Pera of the sublime Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You shared that after a three-season run the show would now end. It was, quite simply, a devastating piece of news for the many who have been lucky enough to take in the poetic and humorous musings of Pera. For those unaware, he's a character with a calming and relaxing delivery who is overflowing with a sharp comedic wit that packs a whole lot of wisdom. In short episodes around eleven minutes, though occasionally going longer, he was able to create a show that was as soothing as it was strange as he spent his days roaming around Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It was as if Mr. Rogers had a nephew that, at first, began to follow in his footsteps, only to end up stumbling onto something that was oddly profound in his own way. As Pera said in one of the episodes midway through, "I got my home run and I got it on my own terms." His show was a hidden gem of not just Adult Swim but of television writ large, the type of odd experience that you would discover on a whim or at the recommendation of that one weird friend though you would never forget once you did. While his appearance is aggressively ordinary, Pera made something that was truly and brilliantly one-of-a-kind. To even try to compare it to anything feels impossible as, even when it played around with genre and poked fun at itself, it remains an enigmatic work all its own that felt like it was still evolving.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'Boo, Bitch': Where Is the Lana Condor Comedy Series Streaming?

Ghosts aren't always out for a haunting. Sometimes, they just want to see some partying, wild nights, and final swings at popularity. Boo, Bitch is Netflix's upcoming limited series, with just eight episodes, that is all comedy with just a dash of the supernatural. A collaborative creative team constructed the original story. The show is co-created by Lauren Iungerich, who is largely known for her work in creating and writing the well-loved coming-of-age drama On My Block. Iungerich is joined by Erin Ehrlich, who's known for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Awkward. These two leading women adapted Boo, Bitch from the original script, which was written by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Perhaps the most remarkable producer on this list is Lana Condor, who executively produces whilst also playing the mostly-dead high school senior, Erika Vu.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Netflix Original Series, According to IMDb

Since 2013, Netflix has churned out a whopping amount of original content. They deliver quality as well as quantity: in 2021 alone, Netflix's original programming won 44 Emmy Awards; more than any other production company. Netflix has had its fair share of duds, of course. (See Real Rob and Emily in Paris). But a handful of its shows, like Bojack Horseman and Black Mirror, have rightly earned their place in the pantheon of great TV.
TV SERIES
Collider

Everything We Know About 'Chucky' Season 2 So Far

Based on the notable horror films from the Child's Play franchise and beyond, Season 1 of the Chucky series took Syfy by storm when it debuted in Fall 2021. Wrangling up 4.4 million viewers during the series premiere alone, the show was immediately renewed for a Season 2. Between its...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy