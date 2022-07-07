ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Mandalorian': Carl Weathers Reveals Season 3 Will Feature More Action

By Kevin McCall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Star Wars fans anticipate the release of the third season of The Mandalorian, series actor and director Carl Weathers has revealed that audiences can expect even more action this time around in an exclusive via Empire Magazine. Weathers also remains involved in the production of the series as one of...

TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Metallica Plays Tribute to Eddie Munson on TikTok

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale for Stranger Things Season 4, fans saw metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) transform into a real-life Bard, triumphantly playing out Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" within the Upside Down. The moment had been teased in some of the earliest trailers for the penultimate season, and during the gap between Volumes 1 and 2 fans frantically tried to figure out exactly what tune the dungeon master might be playing in order to protect his friends from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Bo-Katan Kryze Actress Katee Sackhoff Confirms The Mandalorian Season 3 Reshoots

Star Wars fans are excited to see the return of Din Djarin and Grogu in the third season of The Mandalorian but it appears the beloved series is currently undergoing reshoots. The news was confirmed by Katee Sackhoff herself who recently took to social media to apologize for her absence at the recently-concluded Fan Expo event in Denver.
TV SERIES
Taika Waititi
Carl Weathers
Collider

How to Watch ‘Black Bird’: Where to Stream the Taron Egerton True Crime Drama

What is the price for freedom? On July 8, 2022, we'll be getting the premiere of the six-episode miniseries Black Bird, a psychological thriller starring Taron Egerton as mobster-turned-inmate James Keene. In exchange for freedom, Keene must elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Adapted from the novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption written by the real-life James Keene, the suspenseful series will put you on edge. Here's how you can watch Black Bird when it hits streaming.
TV SERIES
Collider

Tony Sirico Dies at 79

Tony Sirico was undoubtedly a striking, singular screen presence, and always an amusing one, too. Audiences were quick to love the actor through his scene-stealing performance as the bombastic, fast-talking, and anxiety-prone gangster, Paulie Walnuts in HBO's The Sopranos. So it comes with a heavy heart to learn that the beloved character actor passed away at 79, as revealed by Michael Imperioli, his frequent co-star. Sirico's cause of death has not been publicly announced at the time of this writing.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
Collider

Why It Makes Sense for Christian Bale to Use His Own Accent in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderChristian Bale: One of the most famous actors in the world yet one of the hardest to recognize when you watch his films. Losing or gaining several stone for a role is just another mundane office task for the actor, who has become known for his drastic physical transformations. He has played drug-addicted boxers, US Vice Presidents, and crazed sociopathic serial killers. None of these characters look alike (and most of them look nothing like Bale in his free time) but they all have one thing in common: they require Bale to don an accent. When the actor won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his performance as Dick Cheney in Vice, people watching were shocked by the actor’s cockney accent.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Offered New Star Wars Role

Taika Waititi has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers right now and after his involvement in Pixar's Lightyear, the director is now turning his attention to Marvel Studios' fourth Thor film which is set to premiere this Friday. And lest we forget his Star Wars project that has piqued the interest and curiosity of fans since it was announced in late 2020.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Review: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Sequel Proves Taika Waititi’s ‘Ragnarok’ Was No Fluke

Like most Marvel movies, the fourth entry in the Thor saga would seem to have weighty matters on its mind, starting with Thor’s hammer, the smashed fragments of which have been reassembled — and, more to the point, claimed — by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s old flame. By possessing the mystique of that hammer, she has become the Mighty Thor. Not a superhero like Thor. She now is Thor — which, you’d imagine, might not sit so well with the God of Thunder himself. Absent of hammer, he wields an enchanted ax called Stormbreaker, but sorry, it’s just not the same thing.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Moonhaven’: Where to Stream the Sci-Fi Thriller Series

AMC+ is all set to take you to the far future in its new thriller series Moonhaven. Created by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven stars Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer, Amara Karan, Yazzmin Newell, and Kadeem Hardison in major roles. As obvious from the name, the story is set...
TV SERIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Ways 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Strengthens the 'Star Wars' Saga

The Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) series is complete while fans continue to comb through the series to see how it fits into the extensive Star Wars canon. Returning as the series' titular Jedi, Ewan McGregor picks up the broken pieces of Kenobi's ultimate failure; the fall of Anakin Skywalker into the ruthless Darth Vader, which also sees the reprisal of Hayden Christensen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Shadows House' Season 2: When and Where Is the Anime Streaming?

Shadows House is one of the hidden gems of the 2021 anime season, a delightfully spooky yet heartwarming ride through the world of the noble Shadows and their Living Dolls that gained a loyal following but not quite as much attention as it really deserved. Now Season 2 is coming down the pike, giving viewers another chance to discover the many mysteries of this new series.
COMICS
Collider

New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Footage Teases Zachary Levi’s SDCC Return

Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things 5' Everything We Know So Far About the Final Season

Season 4 of Stranger Things has been dominating the social sphere of conversation for over a month now, especially because the showrunners decided to split the season into two parts. Without giving too much away, the finale left many viewers feeling devastated and slightly pessimistic about the future for Hawkins, not unlike audiences leaving theaters after the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War.
TV SERIES

