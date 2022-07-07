ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Patricio County, TX

Woman surrenders herself to authorities in connection with Calallen hit-and-run

By Ana Tamez
 3 days ago
A woman has turned herself into authorities in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 42-year-old man in the Calallen area June 21.

Chelsea Gonzalez turned herself into the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office on June 30.

The 21-year-old was charged with accident causing death, and posted a $50,000 bond that same day.

It is unclear why she surrendered herself to San Patricio County, but sheriff Oscar Rivera told KRIS 6 News said the paperwork connected to the case has been sent to Nueces County for further action.

