ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

Industrial weapons base coming to West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkzRa_0gXvXbdT00
Northrop Grumman’s GQM 163-A “Coyote” is a target vehicle used to simulate advanced anti-ship cruise missile threats. (Courtesy: Northrop Grunman)

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. – An aerospace security company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, announced that it is constructing a new 113,000-square-foot facility in West Virginia.

The facility, which will be near the West Virginia/Maryland line in Mineral County, is expected to be completed in 2024 and have the capacity to help produce up to 600 strike missiles per year. According to a news release, the expansion will increase the company’s capacity “to ensure delivery of current and future weapons to meet warfighter needs.” Unlike traditional missile integration facilities, Northrop Grumman’s facility is not limited to producing one type of missile but is meant to be adaptable to new technology and demands.

“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.”

The release said that Northrop Grumman will incorporate the latest in digital manufacturing including automation and the use of smart manufacturing equipment and modular work cells.

The facility is expected to include expanded manufacturing workforce skillsets and add engineering and manufacturing jobs to the area. Currently, Northrop Grumman is based out of Falls Church, Virginia and employs more than 90,000 people across the globe.

For more information about Northrop Grumman, check out their website.

Comments / 7

Chasing Waterfalls
2d ago

Thank the Lord above ..... for the advanced 🚫warning🚫 ------>- THE RUSSIANS PLAN TO ATTACK WEST -by-God- VIRGINIA (!) #Brothers-we-must-stand-together

Reply(4)
4
Related
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

$580K in funding announced for Preston Memorial Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston Memorial Hospital will receive $580,000 in funding through a Health Resources and Services Administration Community Funded Project Award. The funding, announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending request from both senators. Senator Capito is...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stonerise Healthcare sold to company with plans for expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mineral County, WV
Government
County
Mineral County, WV
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Cheapest places to get gas near Morgantown

(Stacker) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown store announces ‘Inflation Buster’ sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With seemingly unrelenting 40-year record high inflation, some businesses are trying a new approach to attract customers, including one in Morgantown. Not long after news of a Savannah, Georgia-area gas station lowering its gas prices to below $2 a gallon over the Independence Day weekend...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Manufacturing#Northrop Grumman
WBOY 12 News

‘Pillar of Preston County’ Judge Halbritter passes at 92

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away in his Morgantown home on Thursday according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He was 92. The Grafton native received his law degree from West Virginia University and spent two years in the U.S. Army. Halbritter spent a long […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVDNR Files Legislative Rules For Review, Seeks Public Comments

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Proposed legislative rule changes filed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are open for public comment until July 28. Members of the public who wish to comment on the proposed legislative rules must submit their comments by July 28 via email to DNRComments@wv.gov or via mail to this address:
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Metro News

Berkeley County man indicted for workplace shooting, firing gun at authorities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been indicted for a June 9 shooting at a Maryland machine shop as well as an ensuing altercation with law enforcement. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, allegedly shot and killed three coworkers at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg, Maryland. According to authorities, he worked part of his regular shift before leaving the building to retrieve a weapon. When he walked into the building, he fired multiple shots at employees who were near a breakroom.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisor has law license suspended

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors has had his law license suspended by the Virginia State Bar. Brad Pollack will be suspended from practicing law for six months beginning at the end of July. The suspension stems from the mishandling of payments from several clients.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: What’s up with all the car fires?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Over the last few weeks, Interstate 79 has been the home of numerous car fires, spanning from reports in Harrison County, to as far north as Morgantown. But why? Lt. Jacob Thompson of the Bridgeport Fire Department has few ideas. “This is something that a lot of times you see, especially on […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
theriver953.com

WPD involved in civilian crash

Wednesday afternoon, a Winchester Police officer crashed his 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor into the rear end of a civilian vehicle. This then caused a chain reaction leaving four vehicles damaged and sent one person to Winchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Valley...
WINCHESTER, VA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy