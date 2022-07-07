ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, PA

Clearfield County man sentenced to 70 months for drugs

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted for his involvement in drug trafficking from Atlanta up to Central Pennsylvania.

Joshua Quigley, 43, of Woodland, was part of a multi-county drug bust that saw 38 people being arrested for trafficking meth from Atlanta, Georgia, up into Pennsylvania in 2019 and 2020.

38 arrested in massive meth bust crossing multiple counties

Quigley was sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on the conviction of conspiracy to distribute meth. According to information presented to the court, Quigley conspired to distribute 50 grams or more.

Those involved with the 2020 bust were from Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf
of the government.

