Maine State

VIDEO: Eagle spotted swimming through Maine waterway

WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not something you see every day, an eagle swimming its way through a...

www.wmtw.com

94.3 WCYY

Country Living Magazine Cites Two Maine Islands on its Best Summer Getaway List

More accolades have hit the press for a few of Maine's most popular spots. Popular lifestyle magazine, Country Living, released a list of very special destinations that has representatives all across the United States. In honor of it being Summer, the periodical published its 30 Best Island Getaways. These list includes two incredible islands right here in the Pine Tree State.
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
WMTW

Event organizers prepare for the 15th annual Tri for a Cure

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As event organizers and triathletes gather for expo day, excitement and anticipation rise ahead of this year's Tri for a Cure. “To just have the opportunity for these women to just come together at this event they love and just celebrate the journey that got them here -- it’s going to be really, really powerful," said Maine Cancer Foundation event manager Allison Richards.
Q97.9

Where to Catch Live Music in Maine This Summer

Whether it’s at the local watering hole listening to a cover band rock the 90s or seeing your favorite artist live at the State Theater, there is always something going on and music to be enjoyed. As the doors of the office close on a weeknight and you wobble...
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 9th & 10th

As is usually the case in Maine, there are plenty of events and activities going on this weekend. I am giving you some that you might be interested in checking out. Of course, I have to mention that you can also just pack a lunch and go to a local park or lake and enjoy some time outdoors, and the best part is it's free!
NEWS CENTER Maine

Founder of Maine nonprofit honored by New England Patriots Foundation

STANDISH, Maine — On Friday, New England Patriots Foundation recognized the founder of a Maine nonprofit that works to end child sexual abuse and human trafficking. Catherine Ann Wilson, of Stop Trafficking US, and a survivor herself, was recently honored with the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award, in memory of the late wife of Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.
94.3 WCYY

One Of The Most Remote Airports In The United States Is In Maine

There is no denying that the State of Maine is rural... REALLY rural. North of Central Maine, the state is sparsely populated with decent sized towns few and far between. Filling in the gaps between towns are large stretches of mostly untouched wilderness. That's one of the things that draws hikers, campers, and hunters to Maine.
WPFO

Drought expands in Maine amid dry start to summer

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, revealing that drought is starting to rapidly expand across Maine. This week, about 35 percent of Maine is considered to be experiencing "moderate drought." That's approximately double the coverage compared to this time last week. Nearly 75 percent...
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine police seek help in search for missing family

SANFORD, Maine — Police in Maine are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing family. Investigators have been attempting to locate the family of Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen, according to the Sanford Police Department. Jill, Nicholas, and Lydia were last seen by...
SANFORD, ME
wagmtv.com

One year later of the ban of single-use plastic carry out bags in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - July 1st marked one year since the Maine Department of Environmental Protection banned single-use plastic carry out bags. Our WAGM reporter Isaac Potter caught up with local store owners and customers on how they have been adjusting to this change over the past year. ”I...

