Gig Harbor drivers: Crews are working on the bridge this weekend. Here’s what to know

You can expect to see Washington State Department of Transportation workers on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge for maintenance work beginning Friday, July 8.

They’ll be working on the Good To Go! electronic toll equipment.

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to use the on-ramps at 36th Street Northwest and Olympic Drive as an alternative to the 24th Street Northwest ramp, which maintenance crews will close at 7 p.m. July 8. The ramp will reopen by 4 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

The manual toll booths will not be affected by the maintenance work and will remain open this weekend, according to WSDOT.

The project was originally scheduled for Friday, June 24.

“This work was postponed because one of the key personnel involved with the work that needed to happen that weekend was out sick,” Laura McLaughlin, communications consultant at WSDOT told The Gateway.