ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Gig Harbor drivers: Crews are working on the bridge this weekend. Here’s what to know

By Aspen Shumpert
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbNip_0gXvWNwG00

You can expect to see Washington State Department of Transportation workers on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge for maintenance work beginning Friday, July 8.

They’ll be working on the Good To Go! electronic toll equipment.

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to use the on-ramps at 36th Street Northwest and Olympic Drive as an alternative to the 24th Street Northwest ramp, which maintenance crews will close at 7 p.m. July 8. The ramp will reopen by 4 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

The manual toll booths will not be affected by the maintenance work and will remain open this weekend, according to WSDOT.

The project was originally scheduled for Friday, June 24.

“This work was postponed because one of the key personnel involved with the work that needed to happen that weekend was out sick,” Laura McLaughlin, communications consultant at WSDOT told The Gateway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsideseattle.com

Closure of International Boulevard coming in July for WSDOT construction in SeaTac

Drivers need to be prepared for a 28-night southbound closure of International Boulevard between South 204th Street and South 208th Street. The nearly month-long nighttime closure could begin as early as Tuesday, July 5 and extend through August. The start date is pending approval of permits and a traffic control plan. Detours will be in place to direct drivers around the closure. The nighttime closure is expected to run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The project completion date could be affected by inclement weather.
SEATAC, WA
MyNorthwest

Where did the NB I-5 congestion in Tacoma go?

The change was almost immediate. It was as if the Washington Department of Transportation just snapped its fingers or waved a magic wand. As soon as the new northbound lanes opened on June 26, the traffic just vanished. The new Interstate 5 lane configuration in Tacoma really seems to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gig Harbor, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Gig Harbor, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
VASHON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Wsdot
The News Tribune

Chipotle is coming to Gig Harbor. It has drive-thru pickup. Here’s when it should open

If you’ve visited the Uptown Gig Harbor Shopping Center recently, you may have noticed a Chipotle sign where the old Opus Bank used to be. The building is currently under construction to become a new Chipotle location that will feature a Chipotlane digital drive thru pickup lane at 4823 Point Fosdick Drive. The chain’s fast-casual restaurants serve burritos, tacos and quesadillas, among other fare.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound gas prices down over $1 from June peak

Gas prices have been steadily falling over the past four weeks, from an average high of $5.70 a gallon to locations offering gas for $4.57 a gallon around the Puget Sound. Prices are still higher than the national average, but have been falling steadily since the June 15 peak of $5.70 a gallon in the Seattle area, according to Gas Buddy.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

As WA heats up, here’s how to keep cool without air conditioning

When people in Seattle talk about how to cool off during extreme heat, they often point to air conditioning as an underused panacea. But air conditioning alone isn’t the only — or even best — answer. Luckily, some simple, but often unexpected, ways to cool our homes during heat waves do not require a lot of electricity or effort, but can have huge impacts on our health.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Encampment Near Orchard Street Water Tower

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near our water tower near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact and no trespassing has occurred.
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region. Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
244
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy