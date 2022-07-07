ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Will A Federal Excise Tax Replace Lost 280E Tax Revenues?

By GreenWave Advisors
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the nature, extent and timing of U.S. cannabis policy reform remains in limbo, a federal excise tax is inevitable and with that (if not before) the elimination of the 280E tax burden. The Democrats suggest a 25% excise tax (Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act CAOA ) while the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Revenues#Tax Burden#State Income Tax#Republicans#Democrats#The States Reform Act#Q3#Effe
Benzinga

US Targets China's Largest Chipmaker After Huawei To Check Growing Chip Dominance

The U.S. government explored restrictions on shipments of chipmaking tools to China without hindering the global chip crisis, Reuters reports. It sought to cripple advances by China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The Commerce Department weighed the possibility of banning exports of chipmaking tools to those Chinese factories that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

'Cannabis Is The Exact Place Where ETF Investing Was Meant To Have An Impact:' How Fast Money's Tim Seymour Sees The Market

The 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will feature a slew of great speakers including Tim Seymour who will be offering his exclusive insights into the cannabis industry. As a senior advisor and member of the investment committee at JW Asset Management and founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management (SAM), Seymour brings 25 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and capital markets professional to the most important conference in the industry: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

$698 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for nVent Electric

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on nVent Electric NVT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $33,070,620 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qf7hvmkzaxtvrp22m9wsarvywg3gd2f36wvlhpe. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Pennsylvania Bill Could Ease Cannabis Banking In The State

A Pennsylvania General Assembly bill would protect banks, credit unions, and insurance companies that do business with legal cannabis companies in their state. Bill 331 amends Title 12, Commerce and Trade, of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, "providing for legitimate cannabis-related business and incentive-based savings program; and imposing a penalty," reads the bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials Is 'Too Good A Company'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Comstock Resources Inc CRK is a "very cheap stock." Cramer said Moderna Inc MRNA has now come down enough. "I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer Inc PFE more," he added. When asked about Chegg Inc CHGG,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sitka Gold Corp. Issues Shares Under the Barney Ridge Gold Property and Clear Creek Gold Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, CANADA – TheNewswire - July 5, 2022 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") SIG SIG (FSE:1RF) SITKF is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases date June 30, 2020 and July 6, 2020, the Company issued an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.16 per Share on each of July 7, 2020, and June 11, 2021, to Bernie Kreft pursuant to the Barney Ridge gold property option agreement and the Clear Creek Gold property option agreement (together, the "Option Agreements"). An additional aggregate of 100,000 Shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per Share were issued to Mr. Kreft on June 20, 2022, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreements.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Do Cannabis Companies Get Started When They Have No Money? Ask Judy Rinkus At The Cannabis Capital Conference In September

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC) is coming to the great city of Chicago on September 13-14, 2022. As part of our lineup of amazing speakers, we're pleased to have Judy Rinkus, the founder & CEO of Seed To Sale Funding (STSF), which was founded in Michigan in 2019. Rinkus' entrepreneurial expertise, which she will kindly share, includes being the principal of STSF, a managing director at Bank of America, PNC Bank and Huntington Bank. During her banking career, Rinkus focused on commercial loans ranging from $1.0 million to $100 million across a variety of industries. A graduate of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, Rinkus was also managing director at Amherst Capital - a boutique M&A, restructuring and consulting firm.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy