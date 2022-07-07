Will A Federal Excise Tax Replace Lost 280E Tax Revenues?

VANCOUVER, CANADA – TheNewswire - July 5, 2022 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") SIG SIG (FSE:1RF) SITKF is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases date June 30, 2020 and July 6, 2020, the Company issued an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.16 per Share on each of July 7, 2020, and June 11, 2021, to Bernie Kreft pursuant to the Barney Ridge gold property option agreement and the Clear Creek Gold property option agreement (together, the "Option Agreements"). An additional aggregate of 100,000 Shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per Share were issued to Mr. Kreft on June 20, 2022, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreements.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO