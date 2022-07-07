ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Sits after four straight starts

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Adrianza is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Taylor has a .506 OPS through eight games in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's last four contests. Kyle Isbel will man center field in the series finale versus Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Out Sunday, gets MRI

Marte (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Jeff McNeil will draw a start in right field for the series finale while Marte tends to the left groin injury that forced him out of Saturday's 5-4 win. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Marte underwent an MRI on Sunday, but the results of those tests aren't yet available. The Mets hope to have an update on Marte's condition later Sunday, which should give fantasy managers a better sense of his status heading into the team's seven-game week in advance of the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Maikel Franco
Ehire Adrianza
Nelson Cruz
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Mashes 16th homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta. He supplied all the Nationals' offense with a third-inning shot off Charlie Morton. Soto is coming to life at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and batting .405 (15-for-37) over his last 13 games with four doubles and two homers. Despite that hot streak, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .239/.392/.463 on the season with 16 long balls, five steals, 36 RBI and 49 runs through 83 contests.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. After making 13 starts for the Orioles before losing his spot in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A on June 16, Zimmermann rejoined the big club Saturday. He worked in a relief role during his one-day stint with Baltimore, covering a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels en route to claiming a hold. Baltimore will replace him on its pitching staff with Rico Garcia, whose contract was selected from Norfolk ahead of Sunday's series finale.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Moves into bench role

Velazquez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Michael Stefanic are expected to serve as the Angels' primary starters moving forward at shortstop and second base, respectively. Since the beginning of June, Velazquez has slashed .099/.120/.222 in 35 games, so the Angels' decision to move him to a bench role hardly comes as a surprise.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
#Phillies#Nationals
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Still not starting

Pena (illness) isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols, but it's encouraging that he hasn't been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Mauricio Dubon is starting at shortstop and batting second.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Early exit Saturday

Belt exited Saturday's game against the Padres after running to first base on an infield single, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Belt sprinted down the line and was safe on the play, but he was immediately visited by manager Gabe Kapler and the training staff. There has been no official diagnosis, though presumably Belt is dealing with discomfort in his lower body.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Promoted Sunday

Fleming was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 26-year-old was demoted after giving up four runs (three earned) over five innings July 4 against the Red Sox, but he'll rejoin the big-league roster with Jeffrey Springs (lower leg) placed on the 15-day injured list. The Rays haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans as a result of Springs' movement to the IL, but Fleming appears set to start or serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Monday versus the Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ

