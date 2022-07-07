ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup

 3 days ago

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game...

Tampa Bay Times

Rays swept by last-place Reds

CINCINNATI — The Rays completed their lost weekend in Cincinnati on Sunday with a 10-5 drubbing by the Reds. The Rays rolled into town, visiting for the first since 2014, feeling pretty good about themselves, having won five of their past six from the contending Blue Jays and Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Isaiah Joe leaves summer league matchup with Nets due to shoulder issue

As the Philadelphia 76ers continued with the summer league on Sunday afternoon, one of their summer veterans suffered an injury that will force him out in Las Vegas. The Sixers are currently in a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets and they suffered some tough news when Isaiah Joe was ruled out due to right shoulder soreness. He had three points in 8:08 after a big say on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sharks' Luke Kunin: Traded in Draft Day deal

Kunin was traded from Nashville to San Jose on Friday, reports Chris Johnston of TSN. A third-round draft pick and John Leonard (lower body) head back to Nashville. Kunin brings a tough edge to the Sharks' middle six -- he scored 13 goals and 22 points in 82 games in 2021-22 while pounding out 99 PIM.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Mashes 16th homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta. He supplied all the Nationals' offense with a third-inning shot off Charlie Morton. Soto is coming to life at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and batting .405 (15-for-37) over his last 13 games with four doubles and two homers. Despite that hot streak, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .239/.392/.463 on the season with 16 long balls, five steals, 36 RBI and 49 runs through 83 contests.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Taylor has a .506 OPS through eight games in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's last four contests. Kyle Isbel will man center field in the series finale versus Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Promoted Sunday

Fleming was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 26-year-old was demoted after giving up four runs (three earned) over five innings July 4 against the Red Sox, but he'll rejoin the big-league roster with Jeffrey Springs (lower leg) placed on the 15-day injured list. The Rays haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans as a result of Springs' movement to the IL, but Fleming appears set to start or serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Monday versus the Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. After making 13 starts for the Orioles before losing his spot in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A on June 16, Zimmermann rejoined the big club Saturday. He worked in a relief role during his one-day stint with Baltimore, covering a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels en route to claiming a hold. Baltimore will replace him on its pitching staff with Rico Garcia, whose contract was selected from Norfolk ahead of Sunday's series finale.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out Sunday, gets MRI

McCann (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Unsurprisingly, McCann will take a seat for the series finale after he exited Saturday's 5-4 win with left side discomfort. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McCann underwent an MRI on Sunday, and the Mets won't have a clear sense if his injury is a day-to-day concern or something that might result in a trip to the injured list until the results are available. Tomas Nido will step in for McCann behind the dish Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY

