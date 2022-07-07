ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Lane Thomas: Goes to bench Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest...

www.cbssports.com

Tampa Bay Times

Rays swept by last-place Reds

CINCINNATI — The Rays completed their lost weekend in Cincinnati on Sunday with a 10-5 drubbing by the Reds. The Rays rolled into town, visiting for the first since 2014, feeling pretty good about themselves, having won five of their past six from the contending Blue Jays and Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Mashes 16th homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta. He supplied all the Nationals' offense with a third-inning shot off Charlie Morton. Soto is coming to life at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and batting .405 (15-for-37) over his last 13 games with four doubles and two homers. Despite that hot streak, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .239/.392/.463 on the season with 16 long balls, five steals, 36 RBI and 49 runs through 83 contests.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. After making 13 starts for the Orioles before losing his spot in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A on June 16, Zimmermann rejoined the big club Saturday. He worked in a relief role during his one-day stint with Baltimore, covering a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels en route to claiming a hold. Baltimore will replace him on its pitching staff with Rico Garcia, whose contract was selected from Norfolk ahead of Sunday's series finale.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth records two eagles during third-round charge at 2022 Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth is making a charge up the leaderboard in the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world is doing it in style. Spieth carded two eagles in a span of six holes on the back nine, including a hole out on the par-4 15th as he looks to make a run at leader Cameron Tringale.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Taylor has a .506 OPS through eight games in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's last four contests. Kyle Isbel will man center field in the series finale versus Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Promoted Sunday

Fleming was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 26-year-old was demoted after giving up four runs (three earned) over five innings July 4 against the Red Sox, but he'll rejoin the big-league roster with Jeffrey Springs (lower leg) placed on the 15-day injured list. The Rays haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans as a result of Springs' movement to the IL, but Fleming appears set to start or serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Monday versus the Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out Sunday, gets MRI

McCann (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Unsurprisingly, McCann will take a seat for the series finale after he exited Saturday's 5-4 win with left side discomfort. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McCann underwent an MRI on Sunday, and the Mets won't have a clear sense if his injury is a day-to-day concern or something that might result in a trip to the injured list until the results are available. Tomas Nido will step in for McCann behind the dish Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Sulser: Sent down Saturday

Sulser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Sulser pitched in Friday's win over the Angels and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.1 relief innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Norfolk on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
