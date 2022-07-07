Nationals' Lane Thomas: Goes to bench Thursday

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO