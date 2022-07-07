ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe stops by Newberry

By Andy Husk For The Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
Mary Alice Monroe stopped by the Newberry Opera House to help the Newberry Library kick off their summer reading program. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — To help kick off the summer reading program this year, the Newberry County Library and the Newberry Opera House hosted children’s author Mary Alice Monroe in Newberry.

Monroe unveiled her new book, “The Islanders: Search for Treasure” at the event. The book is the second in her “Islanders” series which is written for the middle grade reading level.

Monroe hosted a book signing and a talk at the opera house. All children at the event were encouraged to sign up for the library’s summer reading program. The theme for this year’s program is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

According to the library’s social media accounts, over 175 people attended the event at the opera house.

The summer reading program is open to children up to age 11/fifth grade.

Upcoming events for summer at the library include the Columbia Marionette Theatre Thursday, July 7, at the Newberry branch at 11 a.m and at the Whitmire branch at 3 p.m. Friday July 15 Wildlife Geeks will visit the libraries, 11 a.m in Newberry and 3 p.m in Whitmire.

