Kim Kardashian and North West wear matching nose rings at Paris Fashion Week

Nose rings are clearly having a style moment right now, and Kim Kardashian and North West are here to prove it.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted out and about during Paris Fashion week twinning with matching chained nose rings, tiny oval sunglasses and pinstriped ensembles.

North paired her look with a black tie, vest, pleated skirt and chunky combat boots while Kardashian wore a dress and booties.

The two were photographed attending Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show. Identical chained nose rings also graced the show's runway, with models walking in futuristic, menswear-inspired looks, bustiers and sailor stripes, several topped with layers of metal collars and necklaces, similar to the ones draped around Kardashian's neck.

Kardashian and North sat front row with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and several other notables.

Just ahead of their matching mother-daughter moment, Kardashian was also spotted on Balenciaga's runway with other top celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and more.

Elsewhere in the duo's recent Paris adventures, North drew attention for wearing a stylish hard-to-find varsity Pastelle jacket from her father Kanye West's fashion archives.