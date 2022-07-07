ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian and North West wear matching nose rings at Paris Fashion Week

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhhxB_0gXvVmqW00

Nose rings are clearly having a style moment right now, and Kim Kardashian and North West are here to prove it.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted out and about during Paris Fashion week twinning with matching chained nose rings, tiny oval sunglasses and pinstriped ensembles.

North paired her look with a black tie, vest, pleated skirt and chunky combat boots while Kardashian wore a dress and booties.

The two were photographed attending Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show. Identical chained nose rings also graced the show's runway, with models walking in futuristic, menswear-inspired looks, bustiers and sailor stripes, several topped with layers of metal collars and necklaces, similar to the ones draped around Kardashian's neck.

Kardashian and North sat front row with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and several other notables.

Just ahead of their matching mother-daughter moment, Kardashian was also spotted on Balenciaga's runway with other top celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and more.

Elsewhere in the duo's recent Paris adventures, North drew attention for wearing a stylish hard-to-find varsity Pastelle jacket from her father Kanye West's fashion archives.

Comments / 0

Related
GMA

North West rocks Kanye West's Pastelle jacket while in Paris

This certainly seems to be the case for Kanye West and his eldest daughter North West. While attending Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, North was spotted wearing an iconic blue and red varsity jacket, blue-rimmed shades, black pants and Balenciaga Crocs stompers. The Pastelle jacket is from a fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Keeps the Y2K Trend Going With Low Rise Mini Cargo Shorts and Pointy Toed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is dancing once again in her latest video with her Y2K heyday in mind. The “Toxic” songstress stepped to the beat of Naika’s “Head In the Clouds” on Saturday night. The accomplished performer swayed side to side in her usual fashion, showing off her outfit of the day. In her caption, Spears spoke of her new home and renovations, catching up with her AA sponsor, and reminiscing about the past, the singer confronting some hard subjects before saying she needed to just shake it off. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

Naomi Campbell receives honorary doctorate: ‘Never Quit’

Naomi Campbell earned an honorary PhD Thursday from the University of the Creative Arts in London for her work in fashion. The supermodel, who rocked a beige jumpsuit and leather boots with her cap and gown, took the stage during the graduation ceremony of UCA Epsom students at The Royal Festival Hall and shared some advice with the graduates.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Dua Lipa
GMA

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' shows off new second nose piercing

Honey Boo Boo has a hot new piercing. Alana Thompson, best known for her "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" show nickname, posted a video where she's seen with not one, but two nose piercings. For about a year prior to her recent video, she was seen in lots of photos...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Haute Couture Fall Winter
GMA

Kevin Bacon showcases daughter Sosie's singing voice on folksy Taylor Swift cover

If Kevin Bacon's family weren't already an acting dynasty, they'd make a great band. The "Footloose" actor shared a video on Sunday in which he, wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter, Sosie Bacon, perform a folksy rendition of Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton's song "I Bet You Think About Me" off Swift's "Red" album, which was released in 2012 before getting the Taylor's Version treatment last year.
MUSIC
GMA

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate 6 years of marriage

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their six year wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple each shared heartfelt videos on Instagram about the milestone. "Doing life with you has been everything I've hoped for, dreamt of, and more," Ciara wrote in her post, which included a video highlight reel of her and Wilson’s life together. "It's the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I'm a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn't do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

'Black Bird' review: You'll hang on in breathless suspense

Just when you think true-crime TV has worn out its welcome, along comes "Black Bird," now on Apple TV+, to revitalize the form with a story so brilliantly acted, written and directed that you'll hang on in breathless suspense for each of its six, heart-pounding, one-hour episodes. It also helps...
TV SERIES
GMA

As if! Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson channel 'Clueless' on 'Thor' press tour

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson took us back to the '90s with their "Clueless"-inspired looks during the "Thor: Love and Thunder" press tour. Portman shared a photo of her and Thompson on Instagram earlier in the week dressed as BFFs Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, played by Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in the 1995 rom-com.
MOVIES
GMA

GMA

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy