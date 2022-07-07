ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Gary mayor says cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at July Fourth block party; 7 others wounded

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euYKF_0gXvVhQt00
EMBED <> More Videos Gary mayor says cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at July Fourth block party; 7 others wounded

The other victims include Laurence Mangum, 25, of Merrillville, and Ashanti Brown, 20, of Olympia Fields, Illinois

GARY, Ind. -- Gary's mayor said his family is "heartbroken" by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, of Lafayette, was fatally wounded in Tuesday's shooting, along with Laurence Mangum, 25, of Merrillville, and Ashanti Brown, 20, of Olympia Fields, Illinois.

"Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said of Hall's death. "Obviously, this hits close to home."

Police said seven other people were wounded in the shooting, which remains under investigation by the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday during an Independence Day block party in a residential neighborhood of Gary. Police officers arrived to find the three shooting victims unresponsive.

Merrillville resident Andre P. Cobb, who is one of Magnum's cousins, said it was his understanding that his cousin was hanging out with childhood friends when the shooting occurred.

"I just want to know why," Cobb said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

5 injured in 3 separate overnight violent incidents across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating three separate violent incidents, including two shootings that left five people injured across the city. Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the three other victims are in stable condition. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to two women shot near a strip […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
State
Illinois State
Merrillville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Merrillville, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Olympia Fields, IL
City
Lafayette, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Shooting#Block Party#July Fourth#Violent Crime#Northwest Indiana
ABC 7 Chicago

Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma following Highland Park parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a week ago, a gunman went atop a building in uptown Highland Park and began shooting. The crowd below was enjoying the Fourth of July Parade. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. The victims included the parents of a 2-year-old boy, a financial adviser, a doting grandfather and a woman described as part of the "fabric" of her synagogue.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Off-duty officer wounded in Beverly shooting

CHICAGO — Police said an off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded early Saturday morning in a South Side shooting. According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue around 2:30 a.m. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and […]
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Charges filed in shooting at Phillips 66

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot the clerk of a Phillips 66 station after stealing something from the store, according to court records. On April 16, South Bend Police were dispatched to the Phillips 66 on North Portage in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy