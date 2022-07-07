ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s 2022 school grades beat expectations, show gains, state says

By Leslie Postal, Orlando Sentinel
A first-grade classroom at Sunrise Elementary in Kissimmee, Fla., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Willie J. Allen Jr. / XX/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida graded all its public schools A-to-F this summer for the first time since the pandemic and found most “exceeded expectations,” with all those rated an F in 2019 shedding that failing mark, the Florida Department of Education announced Thursday as it released grades in the state’s annual school report card.

The state cancelled student testing — the backbone of the grades — in 2020 when the pandemic shuttered schools, so no grades were issued that year, and it made grades optional last year because many students were still studying remotely.

This year represented the return to Florida’s decades-old system of grading public schools, and school districts, based mostly on the performance of their students on state standardized tests. State leaders said they were pleased with the results.

“From Spring 2021 to Spring 2022, it’s clear that our teachers and school leaders used every resource at their disposal to lift Florida’s students well beyond expectations,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz in a statement. “We know that these results are thanks to policies that kept schools open and kept kids in the classroom, which has been widely recognized as critical to student achievement. Today we can celebrate these incredible results, while continuing to support the schools that are struggling. "

In Central Florida, Seminole County Public Schools remained the top performer, earning a district grade of A. Orange County Public Schools earned a B as did the Lake and Osceola county school systems.

OCPS, the region’s largest district with more than 200 schools, was the only local district that had schools fall to an F this year. Three campuses, Catalina, Pineloch, and Washington Shores elementary schools, earned failing grades.

Statewide, there were 30 F-rated campuses, down from 205 in 2015, and the number of D and F schools has declined 65% since then, the department said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

