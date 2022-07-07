ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bystanders pull woman from burning vehicle after crash on I-74

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158hzk_0gXvVdtz00

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was rescued by two bystanders who pulled her from her vehicle after it went off the road and caught fire early Thursday near Interstate 74, police say.

The Indianapolis woman's Jeep became engulfed in flames after it went off the highway and struck a cable barrier in a median. That's when two men who witnessed the crash stopped to help, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP started receiving calls about 1:11 a.m. in reference to the crash. Indianapolis firefighters were the first to arrive and found the woman lying on the ground near the wreckage and being tended to by bystanders. She was then transported to a local hospital.

Police said a man named Craig Gay entered the Jeep through its passenger door while it was on fire, cut the seatbelt off the woman and pulled her to safety. Meanwhile, the other man — a truck driver from Maryland — used a fire extinguisher to quell the flames.

Gay was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

ISP said there were likely other people who stopped to help the woman, but they left before police arrived.

"If it wasn't for these two men we could be investigating a fatal crash this morning, their heroic actions and selfless response saved a life," said ISP Sgt. Jon Caddell in a statement.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to go off the road. She was "conscious and alert" when she was taken to the hospital, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 vehicle crash, 1 dead, 3 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the city’s eastside two vehicle’s crashed on Sunday leaving one person dead and three injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 12:30 a.m. at 11th Street and Grant is where crash occurred. IMPD has not said how many people were in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Two IFD firefighters injured after ceiling collapses

INDIANAPOLIS — A Sunday morning fire left two firefighters injured, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the vacant building at the corner of E Minnesota St. & Draper St. around 8:30 a.m. IFD says the firefighters were slightly injured after a ceiling collapsed on them inside...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 injured in 3 separate overnight violent incidents across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating three separate violent incidents, including two shootings that left five people injured across the city. Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the three other victims are in stable condition. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to two women shot near a strip […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
cbs4indy.com

Police search for vehicle involved in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have released photos and vehicle information for a car allegedly involved in a Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that detectives are looking for a 2017 or 2018 white Ford F250 or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy firefighter injured at south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side. About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street. Upon arrival, they found a two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Local firefighter sent to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after fighting a fire earlier Saturday evening. At around 3:36 p.m., Lafayette Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on 1120 North 7th Street in Lafayette. The fire started on the second...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 74#Jeep#Indiana State Police#Isp
WISH-TV

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Teen dies following crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old Bringhurst girl is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. to the crash on County Road 200 East between County Road 300 South and 400 South; that's in southeastern Carroll County, between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff warns drivers in wake of tragic Carroll County crash

BRINGHURST, Ind. (WLFI) — A teenager remains hospitalized Friday after being thrown from a car in rural Carroll County. It happened Thursday at about 5 p.m. on Carroll County Road 200 East between county roads 300 and 400 South. Authorities continue to investigate the crash that also killed the...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WISH-TV

IMPD: ‘Woman who found missing toddler is an angel’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman seen in surveillance video with the formerly missing 2-year-old, Jailee Latson, is no longer a person of interest in the case. Indianapolis police called her an “angel” for taking care of Latson while she was missing for nearly 16 hours. “[Jailee] was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

NORTH VERNON MAN DIES IN FATAL ACCIDENT

On July 06, 2022, at approximately 01:20 PM, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Elmer Hall (73 of North Vernon), was traveling...
NORTH VERNON, IN
WISH-TV

Indy man looks for answers after storage units broken into on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is raising concerns after dozens of storage units were broken into over the Fourth of July weekend. Gary Lamey rents a unit at the Securecare self storage on Rockville Road in Indianapolis. He says the facility was broken into on Sunday, but he wasn’t made aware until two days later when a worker called to notify him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local News Digital

Jennings County crash claims life of North Vernon man

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a fatal, single-vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South, just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that an SUV, driven by Elmer Hall, 73, of North Vernon, was traveling southbound on...
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy