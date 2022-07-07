ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals put pitcher Reed Garrett (biceps) on IL

The Washington Nationals placed Reed Garrett (biceps) on the 15-day injured list and recalled fellow right-hander Joan Adon on Thursday.

Adon, 23, will start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon.

Adon (1-11, 6.97 ERA) made his most recent major league start against the Phillies, when he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings during a 5-3 loss on June 17. It was the first time he had faced Philadelphia.

Following that outing, Adon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. He made just one start in the minors — allowing one run, which was unearned, in five innings — before getting recalled to the majors for the Thursday outing.

Garrett, 29, is on the IL with right biceps inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday. He’s 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in six relief appearances this season for the Nats.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors entering July

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered. The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Hot pitchers match up for Braves, Nationals

Two pitchers trending in the right direction will oppose each other when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.34 ERA) will face Washington’s Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.29) in a battle of veteran right-handers. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Rays place Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier on 10-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Wander Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL on Sunday. Franco is dealing with right wrist discomfort while Kiermaier is being plagued by left hip inflammation. The move for Springs (right lower leg tightness) is retroactive to Thursday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
