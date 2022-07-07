Nationals put pitcher Reed Garrett (biceps) on IL

The Washington Nationals placed Reed Garrett (biceps) on the 15-day injured list and recalled fellow right-hander Joan Adon on Thursday.

Adon, 23, will start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon.

Adon (1-11, 6.97 ERA) made his most recent major league start against the Phillies, when he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings during a 5-3 loss on June 17. It was the first time he had faced Philadelphia.

Following that outing, Adon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. He made just one start in the minors — allowing one run, which was unearned, in five innings — before getting recalled to the majors for the Thursday outing.

Garrett, 29, is on the IL with right biceps inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday. He’s 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in six relief appearances this season for the Nats.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: