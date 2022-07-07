ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Kings hire Manon Rheaume as ops, prospect advisor

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BpoQ_0gXvVOrC00

The Los Angeles Kings named Manon Rheaume as their hockey operations and prospect advisor on Thursday.

Rheaume will work with executives in multiple areas with the Kings and focus on prospect development.

She became the first female athlete to play in any of the major North American professional sports leagues when she suited up as a goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a preseason contest against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 23, 1992.

“I’m excited to join the Kings and look forward to working with our young players as they go through their individual development process,” Rheaume said. “There are so many elements that factor into a player’s journey once they join an organization, and my focus will be on helping to provide them with the tools and guidance they need to ease that transition as the strive to reach their ultimate goal of playing in the NHL.”

Rheaume also suited up in another preseason game in 1993 before later helping Canada capture a silver medal in the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

“Manon is an excellent communicator who brings a unique perspective and will play an important role in our hockey operations department,” Kings director of player personnel Nelson Emerson said. “She has the skill set to help bridge the gap for our young players throughout their development cycle and will be tasked with helping to introduce and maintain a level of understanding and accountability for our players as they work in conjunction with our development staff.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract extension, Sportsnet reported on Friday. Multiple media outlets reported the Flyers also receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Hurricanes, in turn, will secure a second-round selection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Emerson
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Sportsnaut

Allie Quigley wins 3-point contest for fourth time

Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley won the WNBA 3-point shooting contest for the fourth time on Saturday in front of her hometown fans in Chicago. She’s the first to win the event four times in either the WNBA or NBA. She is a back-to-back winner and also won the event in 2017 and 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#Rangers#Prospect#The Los Angeles Kings#North American#The St Louis Blues
Sportsnaut

Blue Jays expected to look to bullpen in finale vs. Mariners

Kevin Gausman apparently won’t be ready to start Sunday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a four-game series in Seattle. That means the Blue Jays will have to rely on their bullpen to help them avoid a sweep at T-Mobile Park. They did not announce a starter for Sunday’s series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy