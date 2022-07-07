ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets sign forward Vlatko Cancar to a multi-year extension

The Denver Nuggets announced the signing of forward Vlatko Cancar to a multiyear contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Denver Post reported it was a three-year deal.

The 6-foot-8 Slovenia native averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15 games (one start) with Denver last season.

A second-round pick in 2017, Cancar has averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 boards in 70 games (two starts) over three seasons with the Nuggets.

