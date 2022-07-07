ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Georgia Man Charged In Connection To AMBER Alert Issued For Jupiter Girl

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdtpn_0gXvUbAk00
Photo : CBS 12

A Georgia man faces charges in connection to an AMBER alert issued over a Florida girl.

15-year old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was found safe about twelve hours after the alert was issued on Tuesday night.

She had been missing and it was believed she may have been abducted from her Jupiter home by an acquaintance and taken to Georgia.

The girl was located, along with 19-year old Oliver Ramos, at his apartment in the city of Chamblee, northeast of Atlanta.

Ramos was arrested and charged with statutory rape by Georgia law enforcement for alleged actions that took place at his home.

