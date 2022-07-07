Kody Clemens helps power the Tigers to a series sweep of Cleveland

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and a winning single in the 12th, lifting the surging Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have won six of seven and improved to 29-8 since June 1, the best record in the majors in that span. They are 1½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets and open a three-game series against them Monday night in Atlanta. Washington has lost 10 of 11. Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 13 games — he’s batting .409 during the run — and also has a 20-game on-base string. Dansby Swanson started the Braves 12th as the automatic runner at second base. After an intentional walk to Matt Olson, Riley lined a single to left off Jordan Weems (0-1).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO