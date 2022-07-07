ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drafting WR George Pickens named 'best offseason move' for Steelers by Pro Football Focus

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As things stand on the first Thursday of July, Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers remains a wide receiver looking to sign a big-money extension. Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract and, per ESPN stats, led the team last season with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, but there's currently no indication the two sides are close to coming to an agreement before training camp sessions begin late this month.

Interestingly, the Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of this year's draft and then added Memphis product Calvin Austin III via a fourth-round choice. For a piece published Thursday, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus explained why the Steelers grabbing Pickens was their smartest overall offseason move.

"It’s possible the Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson find common ground on a multi-year extension either before the 2022 campaign or after the season, but Pittsburgh has no reason to pay an amount they’re not comfortable with," Spielberger wrote.

"Adding Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III to a position room that also includes Chase Claypool gives them leverage and flexibility moving forward. Throw in tight end Pat Freiermuth and the Steelers still potentially have a dynamic group of young pass-catchers even without their top option of the past several years."

The Steelers will have a new starting quarterback for Week 1 who will probably be either free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky or first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. If Trubisky or Pickett become fast friends with Pickens during summer workouts, Johnson could quickly become a tradable asset who ultimately helps Pittsburgh build for the future.

