Create Over 50 Outfits With Boohoo's Stylish Summer Capsule Wardrobe — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Unsplash; Boohoo

Summer style has taken the motivational phrase "less is more" and turned it into a whole new meaning.

Can you really take ten pieces of clothing and turn them into over 50 outfits? Don't worry, we didn't believe it at first either, but after scrolling through tons of TikTok posts proving this theory true, we can confidently say we have been convinced.

The #capsulewardrobe quickly conquered the fashion and style side of the highly popular social media app, as people were hungry for a curated beginner's guide to upping their closet couture.

Many influencers used their platform to showcase their own capsule creations for the summer. Among the leaders of this trend was TikTok creator Mikayla Stephenson , whose viral video showed her taking eight items of clothing and creating 56 outfits from it.

"The key to a functional wardrobe is having good basics that are cohesive with each other," said the social media style influencer.

Having a variety of clothing items in neutral shades allows you to mix and match — resulting in endless outfit options.

One basic oversized white tee can be thrown over biker shorts, tucked into trousers or a skirt and worn with classic denim shorts. A trending button up can be dressed up or down, worn to the beach or on your daily errands — the choice is yours!

Investing in small amounts of style selections will quickly transform your wardrobe into the closet of your dreams. It will also help you achieve a minimalistic mindset and get you the most use out of your clothes than you may have ever realized was possible.

Want to create your own summer capsule wardrobe but don't know where to start? OK! helps you shop the perfect stylish options from Boohoo below.

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Multi Pocket Straight Leg Cargo Pants are on sale retailing for $32 (regularly $80) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Shred Hem Denim Shorts are on sale retailing for $18 (regularly $45) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Cord Split Hem Mini Skirt is on sale retailing for $32 (regularly $45) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Cupped Lace Up Back Corset is on sale retailing for $16 (regularly $40) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Rib High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit is on sale retailing for $8.80 (regularly $22) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Basic Oversized Boyfriend T-Shirt is on sale retailing for $7.20 (regularly $18) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Oversized Pocket Detail Cotton Poplin Shirt retails for $55 at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Bandeau Jersey Bodycon Dress is on sale retailing for $12.80 (regularly $32) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Multi Panelled Double Sole Chunky Trainers are on sale retailing for $18 (regularly $45) at us.boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Double Strap Footbed Sandals are on sale retailing for $8.80 (regularly $22) at us.boohoo.com .

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

