Sterling, MA

Expanding Sterling board will not be quick process

The Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTERLING — Following the town meeting vote, it was just a matter of time before the Select Board approved sending a request to the State Legislature to petition to increase the size of the board from three to five. But what it will take is time. Select board...

www.thelandmark.com

Comments / 0

 

NECN

Lawrence Asks for Help Amid Influx of Unhoused People

The city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been dealing with the persistent problem of garbage-strewn encampments of unhoused people, and officials say it's getting worse. Displaced from other cities in Massachusetts, more people without homes are coming to the city of Lawrence in search of encampments, which form under bridges, and local authorities are now asking for help at the state level.
spectrumnews1.com

Block party for Worcester nonprofits brings attention to key resources

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Saturday, local nonprofits gathered for an information-packed block party that gave Worcester residents the chance to learn more about sustainability. From saving on energy bills to learning about job opportunities in the field of green energy, there are plenty of resources and opportunities available. Participants said it’s beneficial to remind the public of their work, because it often goes unnoticed.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

AG rejects part of Westborough plastic bag bylaw amendment

WESTBOROUGH – A proposed mandatory $0.10 fee for bags at Westborough stores will not go into effect thanks to a recent move by the state Attorney General. The fee was part of a series of changes to Westborough’s existing Plastic Bag Reduction bylaw. It passed at Town Meeting in March, but was recently disallowed on review by the office of AG Maura Healey, according to a determination letter from the AG’s office, which reviews bylaws.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Curbside Compost Collection Now Available in Worcester

WORCESTER - Curbside compost collection is available in Worcester, thanks to a partnership between Green Worcester Corps and Black Earth Compost. A search of multiple residential addresses in Worcester shows the going rate for weekly curbside compost pick up is $20.99 per month or bi-weekly at $15.99 per month. New subscribers can get $5 off their first monthly bill. To sign up, click here.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury student wins first place prize at state science fair

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury High School (SHS) student Nevin Thinagar won major recognition in May when he earned first place for his project at the 2022 Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair. Thinagar’s project was called: “Reducing the Impact of Wingtip Vortices on Aircraft Through the Use of a Novel Winglet.”...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Town ‘Divided' Over Police Chief on Paid Leave, Asks FBI to Investigate Payroll Issues

If you drive through the small town of Boxboro, you might spot signs in people’s yards expressing support for the community’s longtime police chief, Warren Ryder. The signs point to an ongoing controversy in the town of roughly 6,000 residents: the police chief has been ordered to stay home on paid administrative leave since the beginning of the year. In the meantime, the cloud of an FBI investigation lingers.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WBUR

Reckoning with the white supremacist march

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We'll unpack the white supremacist march that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor, joins us along with Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and an expert in how extremist organizations organize and operate.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Promoting "No Books No Ball," Governor Baker Shoots Hoops In Roxbury

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On a sweltering Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took to the court in Roxbury to promote the summer launch of a basketball program that aims to improve youth athletic and academic skills. No Books No Ball is recognized by the Boston City Council as...
BOSTON, MA

