Gainesville, FL

Two killed after Tesla slams into Walmart semitruck at rest stop, Florida cops say

By Alison Cutler
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed when a Tesla crashed into the back of a Walmart semitruck at a Florida rest stop, police told news outlets. Just before 2 p.m. July 6, a 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were pulling into the parking lot of...

