Holden, MA

Corner Shop names scholarship winners

The Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLDEN — The Corner Shop at the First Congregational Church of Holden has awarded two $1,000 scholarships to...

www.thelandmark.com

communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury student wins first place prize at state science fair

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury High School (SHS) student Nevin Thinagar won major recognition in May when he earned first place for his project at the 2022 Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair. Thinagar’s project was called: “Reducing the Impact of Wingtip Vortices on Aircraft Through the Use of a Novel Winglet.”...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Sterling, MA
Holden, MA
Worcester, MA
Massachusetts Society
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands fill Worcester Islamic Center for celebration of Eid al-Adha Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. – It was a special day for the Islamic centers in the Worcester area Saturday as they celebrated Eid al-Adha. The center says it is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world, and is celebrated following the day of Hajj, which was the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca. The Hajj commemorates the intention of Prophet Abraham fulfilling the command of Allah who ordered him to sacrifice his son to test his faith. Since it was a test, the son was not sacrificed and a lamb was sacrificed instead. Muslims around the world sacrifice lamb or goat or cow in the name of god and distribute its meat to the needy and relatives.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Curbside Compost Collection Now Available in Worcester

WORCESTER - Curbside compost collection is available in Worcester, thanks to a partnership between Green Worcester Corps and Black Earth Compost. A search of multiple residential addresses in Worcester shows the going rate for weekly curbside compost pick up is $20.99 per month or bi-weekly at $15.99 per month. New subscribers can get $5 off their first monthly bill. To sign up, click here.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Old Lord & Taylor stores at 3 Mass malls to become lab space

BURLINGTON - Former retail spaces are making way for lab facilities at three malls in Massachusetts.Old Lord & Taylor stores at the Burlington Mall, Natick Mall and South Shore Plaza will be converted into "state-of-the-art life science facilities," HBC Properties and Investments announced. Each location will have about 120,000 feet of office and communal space.Lord & Taylor was the nation's first department store when it opened in 1826, but closed all its remaining locations in 2020. HBC says "demand for highly amenitized suburban offices in Boston continues to surge post-pandemic as companies seek accommodations that meet employees' needs in the current climate."Renovations are expected to start later this year, and tenants could move in by the end of 2023.
BURLINGTON, MA
#Scholarships#Wesleyan University#Charity#The Corner Shop
millburysutton.com

Where to find fair and festival fun throughout eastern Massachusetts

July 8-10 WEBSTER CARNIVAL: July 7-10, Memorial Beach Drive. Hours -- Thursday from 6 p.m.-close, Friday from 6 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m.-close. For tickets and updates, visit https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/webster-carnival/. CAPE COD HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL: July 8-17, various locations across Cape Cod. The festival is an annual Cape-wide celebration of...
worldatlas.com

Western Massachusetts’ Best Towns for Summer Fun

Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Westborough siblings share $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize with father

Four Westborough siblings are sharing a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize with their father, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. On July 1, Todd Geiger claimed a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize after the five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s drawing on May 21. He was presented with a check from the lottery for $71,000.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Visit Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival, the Fisherman’s Feast

The yearly festival returns to Boston, honoring the long fishing tradition of the city’s Italian-American population. Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast returns to the North End Aug. 18—21. Fleet, North, and Lewis Streets are closed to car traffic during the festival, while the streets are packed to the brim with food vendors selling Italian specialties—sausages, calamari, pasta, pizza, arancini, and more.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Holocaust survivor to close Norwood business he co-owned for 49 years

NORWOOD -- Nearly everyone in Norwood whose child wore a baptism or first communion outfit, or later joined a troop and needed a scout uniform, has stepped up to the counter at Brenner's. The store sells children's clothing, religious outfits, scouting accessories, and some local school uniforms.  After 49 years, the Greenfield family will soon close up shop at Brenner's Children's Shop fror good.Aron Greenfield will turn 96 next week, which is remarkable considering it was a lie about his age that saved his life. "I was 15. I would've gone to Auschwitz and into the chimney, as they say. But my...
NORWOOD, MA
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Legend of the Lady in Black

Gather ’round and let us tell you the tale – a ghost story, if you will – of the Legend of the Lady in Black. But first, the history of Fort Warren – the backdrop of this creepy tale. According to BostonHarborIslands.org, Fort Warren was completed...
BOSTON, MA

