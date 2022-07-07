Southern Colorado town receives $200,000 from EPA for project to process food waste

Google Maps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that the Alamosa County town of Mosca will receive funding for a project to divert food and other organic waste from landfills.

KRDO

The EPA says that food waste, manure and sewage sludge in landfills are a major source of methane that can lower air quality and contribute to global warming by trapping heat in the atmosphere over long periods of time.

Valley Roots Food Hub

According to an EPA release, the San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition will receive $200,000 for the installation of a high-efficiency anaerobic digestion system to be built by a member of the coalition, the Valley Roots Food Hub.

Valley Roots Food Hub

The system will convert methane into fuel for energy and create a nutrient-rich material that can be used as fertilizer.

Mosca's award is part of $2 million allocated for 11 similar projects across the nation; the agency is providing half that amount to underserved communities and prioritizing projects that benefit minorities and vulnerable populations such as children and senior citizens.