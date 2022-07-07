ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Southern Colorado town receives $200,000 from EPA for project to process food waste

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9Ov1_0gXvSLJe00
Google Maps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that the Alamosa County town of Mosca will receive funding for a project to divert food and other organic waste from landfills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LC7L9_0gXvSLJe00
KRDO

The EPA says that food waste, manure and sewage sludge in landfills are a major source of methane that can lower air quality and contribute to global warming by trapping heat in the atmosphere over long periods of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtH2_0gXvSLJe00
Valley Roots Food Hub

According to an EPA release, the San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition will receive $200,000 for the installation of a high-efficiency anaerobic digestion system to be built by a member of the coalition, the Valley Roots Food Hub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o82lQ_0gXvSLJe00
Valley Roots Food Hub

The system will convert methane into fuel for energy and create a nutrient-rich material that can be used as fertilizer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKQNt_0gXvSLJe00

Mosca's award is part of $2 million allocated for 11 similar projects across the nation; the agency is providing half that amount to underserved communities and prioritizing projects that benefit minorities and vulnerable populations such as children and senior citizens.

Comments / 0

Related
Monte Vista Journal

State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Sherman Avenue

RIO GRANDE COUNTY — A person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening, July 7, on Sherman Avenue, the Colorado State Patrol reported. At approximately 7:38 p.m. on July 7, a 2005 Dodge Neon was traveling eastbound on Sherman Avenue in Monte Vista, according to CSP. The Neon traveled...
MONTE VISTA, CO
KKTV

1 person killed in Rio Grande County crash

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash that happened on Sherman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This is in Rio Grande County, which is about three and a half hours southwest of Colorado Springs. Troopers say a 2005 Dodge Neon...
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy