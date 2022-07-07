Scottish Conservative Douglas Ross says 'very difficult' for PM to continue

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 50 departures as of 3pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
Comments / 0