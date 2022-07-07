ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish Conservative Douglas Ross says 'very difficult' for PM to continue

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said he believed it would be "very difficult" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to continue in the role for "several more months". Douglas Ross was speaking after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Conservatives#Bbc Scotland#Hospital#Uk
The Independent

Liam Fox withdraws support for Boris Johnson as he ‘no longer has confidence in PM as leader’

Liam Fox has dropped his support for Boris Johnson as he joined a host of other Tory MPs in saying they have lost confidence in the prime minister.The former international trade secretary urged Mr Johnson to resign and called his leadership “untenable” on Wednesday.It came as the PM was rocked by resignations from ministers in protest at his leadership, which were kicked off by the shock departures of former chancellor Rishi Sunak and former health secretary Sajid Javid.A growing number of Tory MPs have withdrawn support from Mr Johnson, hitting out at a scandal-hit Downing Street and its handling...
POLITICS
BBC

Shinzo Abe: How the former Japan PM's assassination unfolded

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot twice at a political campaign event. He was in the process of giving a speech when a gunman attacked him from behind. This is how Friday's tragic events unfolded. The event was taking place in the southern city of...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Killer Oscar Pistorius appears in Penny Mordaunt campaign clip as Team GB Paralympian asks to be removed

A British Paralympic gold medalist asked to be cut from Penny Mordaunt’s Tory leadership campaign video - which also showed convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius. Jonnie Peacock was shown winning the 100m sprint in the London 2012 Paralympics in the clip launching Ms Mordaunt’s bid, when it was first posted on Sunday morning.He was seen outpacing and later being congratulated by South African paralympian Pistorius, who is currently in jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Mr Peacock replied to Ms Mordaunt’s bombastic clip - set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union - on Twitter.“I officially request to...
SPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson and Carrie 'intend to hold Chequers wedding party' before PM quits

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are reportedly planning to hold a knees-up to celebrate their nuptials at the Prime Minister's country retreat in Buckinghamshire. The pair secretly tied the knot in a low-key, private wedding ceremony in Westminster Cathedral last year. A small group of family and friends attended...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ministers John Glen and Victoria Atkins quit citing PM’s ‘poor judgement’

Treasury minister John Glen and Home Office minister Victoria Atkins are among a group of six ministers to quit Boris Johnson’s government on Wednesday, citing the PM’s “poor judgement” and lack of integrity.In a scathing resignation letter, Mr Glen said he could “no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.Resigning as justice minister, Ms Atkins told Mr Johnson that “integrity, decency, respect and professionalism” had been “fractured” under his leadership, adding that the party “must be better than this”.Jo Churchill quit as health minister...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: Ethics an issue under PM, says Welsh secretary

Standards in public life have been "a real issue" during Boris Johnson's leadership, according to the newly appointed Welsh secretary. Robert Buckland said he wanted to see "a quick return" to higher standards under the next prime minister. Ex-government minister Stephen Crabb MP said he always had "real question marks"...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt latest to enter race for Tory leader

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have become the latest Tory MPs to enter the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, with both of the former health secretaries pledging to cut taxes.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and transport secretary Grant Shapps also announced bids on Saturday, with foreign secretary Liz Truss expected to formally announce her leadership campaign on Monday on a ticket of “classic Conservative principles”.Launching his campaign, chancellor Mr Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, families and business and boost defence spending, while transport secretary Mr Shapps promised to end a period of “tactical government by an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 50 departures as of 3pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.Prime Minister: this is not...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy