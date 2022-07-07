ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both gun owners and non-gun owners trust kids' doctors in gun safety talks

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research shows that both gun-owning and non-gun-owning parents are open to discussions about gun locks and other firearm safety measures, especially when the conversation is with their child's pediatrician. The study, led by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, shows a possible avenue for...

medicalxpress.com

Comments

Mr. Spacely
2d ago

A doctor is going to school me on safe gun practice? Maybe I should see what happens when I give her advice on doctoring. Maybe we should have firefighters teach us how to knit safely?

Reply(4)
33
3 %
3d ago

I've taught all my children and grandchildren gun safety, the guns are paper weights unless target shooting or hunting. If you've got a gun get trained and train those in your house.

Reply
29
LiberalCrybabies
2d ago

My kids doctors asked if we had guns at home. I said "they teach you about guns now in medical school?" She moved on to the next question.

Reply(1)
28
