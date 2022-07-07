ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Upgrades Traditional Evening Attire With Sultry Polka Dot Top, Wide-Leg Trousers & Spike-Toe Pumps at Balenciaga’s AfterParty

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r4Ji_0gXvRvgf00

If there’s one thing Bella Hadid will do, it’s step out in style . Case in point: her latest look at Balenciaga’s dinner party held at the Hotel de la Marine in Paris on Wednesday. The supermodel was one of the many famous faces to showcase her catwalk at the label’s fashion show during Haute Couture Week as well as, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman.

In a sea of LBD’s, boot pants and maxi dresses, Hadid stood out in sultry separates that paid tribute to the City of Light. The socialite wore a black off-the-shoulder top, which featured white Parisienne-style polka dots allover. The dramatic garment had a subtle sweetheart neckline, giant bow at the front, long billowy sleeves and ruffled detailing.

She teamed the elegant top with with matching wide-leg pants. Hadid paired her outfit with coordinating accessories including a white leather Balenciaga shoulder bag that she held by the chain in one hand and simple silver drop earrings. Her signature brunette tresses were slicked back into a sleek bun.

The fashion influencer rounded out her look with pointed-toe stilettos. The shoe style made a striking appearance underneath her pants leg and had a sharp, elongated pointed-toe. Balenciaga makes footwear fit for the ultimate style maven everywhere.

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

