Jamie Oliver Just Gave a Sneak Peek of His One-pan Meals Cookbook & Fans Agree It's a "Great Concept"

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Even when we’re in the mood to cook an elaborate meal, layered with complex flavor, we still never want to deal with the dishes afterward. For a long time, it seemed like a heap of pots and pans was just par for the course with most meals, but one-pot , one-pan , and sheetpan recipes have been popping up more and more lately, even from some of the most reknown chefs and cookbook authors of our day. These aren’t the condensed soup and “cream-of-X” casseroles that many of us grew up with, but rather fresh and modern, internationally-inspired recipes that prove you can eat well without having to spend an hour scrubbing dishes after dinner. The latest entry into the one-pan meals game? Jamie Oliver ’s One , which is available for pre-order now.

One: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver

Oliver shared a sneak peek of his newest cookbook in a video on Instagram , and even just briefly seeing photos of the recipes in his book made us practically start drooling.

The book features one-pan, sheetpan, and one-pot recipes, and everything from frying pan pasta to roasts and all-in-one-veggie meals is included in the fray.

Oliver says that what he wanted to achieve is “simplicity,” and “to maybe, hopefully…convince you to have a go” at cooking at home, since Oliver says that the data shows that people are actually cooking less and less for themselves. He’s been working on this for awhile, featuring easy but flavorful recipes in some of his other cookbooks , like 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food .

Jamie Oliver's 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food

This is Oliver’s 20th cookbook, and he says of the experience, “it’s always exciting, it never gets boring.” He even seemed to be fighting back tears as he looked through the recipes and photos in the book. “Beautiful, simple, one-pan wonders,” Oliver says. “I wrote it to really be useful,” shared the chef, who hopes that it will help people make delicious and nutritious meals for themselves on nights when doing the dishes for an hour after you eat just isn’t an option. You can pre-order One , which comes out in January, here.

