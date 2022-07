Click here to read the full article. Eric Holder was assaulted behind bars after leaving the courtroom on Monday (June 27). According to Aaron Jansen, Holder’s lawyer for the Nipsey Hussle case, the 32-year-old was beaten up in jail after making an appearance in court. Due to injuries sustained during the assault, Holder was physically unable to attend his following trial date, resulting in it being rescheduled. Jansen described the severity of the attack, articulating that Holder had to receive treatment for his injuries.More from VIBE.comBehind The Grand Opening Of Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon CollectiveNipsey Hussle's Last Words Revealed During Suspect's...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO