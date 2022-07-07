Video shows explosion of Georgia Guidestones and car leaving the scene

ELBERT COUNTY, Georgia (KFOR/Storyful) – Officials in Georgia have now released surveillance video of the actual explosion that damaged what were known as “American’s Stonehenge,” the Georgia Guidestones. A car is also seen leaving the scene after the explosion.

The 19-foot-tall granite monument included panels with messages of world conservation in 12 different languages. It also included an astronomical calendar, “and every day at noon the sun shines through a narrow hole in the structure and illuminates the day’s date on an engraving,” according to a Georgia tourism website.

The Guidestones are shrouded in mystery and the subject of conspiracy theories. Only the sculptor knows the true identity of the anonymous man, who went by the alias of Robert Christian, who paid for the monument, erected in 1980.

However, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor (R), who was defeated in the Republican primary on May 24th, called the monument “satanic.”

Before her defeat, Taylor tweeted, “I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones.”

After the vandalism, Taylor also tweeted, “God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate.

