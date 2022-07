ST. LOUIS – What do you get when Sugarfire, Chicken Out, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In get together with Ronnie’s Ice Cream?. You get the Ultimate STL Milkshake. All four of these businesses are getting together to offer a special milkshake that is oh so St. Louis. You can get this milkshake for just one day. National Ice cream Day is on Sunday, July 17. 25% of the sales will be given to St. Louis Bike Works.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO