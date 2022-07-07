ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Mount Lebanon school board member arrested in Florida, charged with sexual activity with a minor

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNRrd_0gXvP79M00

DAVENPORT, Fl. — A member of the Mount Lebanon school board was arrested in Florida after police said he sexually battered a minor.

34-year-old Andrew Freeman was arrested in Davenport by the Polk County sheriff on Wednesday.

Police said that a 17-year-old victim told a family friend Freeman had kissed her, put his hands under her clothes and sexually battered her. The victim was allegedly in the same area for vacation with family and friends, which included Freedman.

Authorities said that a family member entered the victim’s room and saw Freeman nearly nose-to-nose with her. After Freeman left the room, the family member began asking what had happened.

Police said that Freeman admitted to the incident during an interview with a detective and said, “mistakes were made.”

“Andrew Freeman has violated the trust of his friends and the people who elected him to the school board. I have a feeling the people of Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania no longer want his services with the schools, let alone want him near their children again. He sexually battered a child. What was he thinking?” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

On Thursday, the Mount Lebanon School District issued a statement on Freeman’s arrest.

“The charges are very serious and disturbing” said Board President Jake Wyland. “The conduct described in the release is reprehensible and totally inconsistent with any community’s expectations of a school board member. We have been in contact with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and are closely monitoring these proceedings. We will continue to gather information as it becomes available.”

Freeman is being charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

