ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Independent

New Policy Orders Seatbelts, ​“Medical Miranda”

By Thomas Breen
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg1xV_0gXvOzkq00
Richard "Randy" Cox in prisoner transport van after striking his head: new policy shifts rides to cruisers, with seat belts.

Officers shall not speed — or use cellphones — while transporting seatbelt-secured prisoners.

They shall transport arrestees in the back of police cruisers, not conveyance vans.

And they must ask detainees if they need medical help. If the answer is, ​“Yes,” then officers must seek out that care on the spot.

Those requirements are laid out in a new three-page special order that then-Acting Police Chief Regina Rush-Kittle signed into New Haven Police Department (NHPD) policy on July 3.

That newly adopted policy is called Special Order 22 – 03, Prisoner Transportation.” It is printed in full at the bottom of this article and available to read here.

During a Thursday morning press conference on the third floor of police headquarters at 1 Union Ave., Mayor Justin Elicker and newly minted Police Chief Karl Jacobson joined Rush-Kittle — who has moved back to her previous role of city chief administrative officer — to talk through the new policy in detail.

Five officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in that incident, which is being investigated by the state police. The incident sparked a ​“Justice for Randy” march planned in New Haven beginning at the Stetson Library on Dixwell Friday at 5 p.m.

A provision in the new policy requires officers to proactively ask transported prisoners if they need medical assistance — and then to immediately seek out on-site medical help if the prisoner says yes. The mayor referred to the special order as ​“Medical Miranda Rights.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzjgc_0gXvOzkq00
Thomas Breen photo Chief Jacobson.

The department’s training, policies, and procedures regarding how to convey detainees and how to treat prisoners in apparent medical distress have come under great public scrutiny in the weeks after Cox’s in-custody injury while being transported in the back of a seatbelt-less van and his mishandling by detention center police officers who accused him of just being drunk and not paralyzed.

This new policy, Elicker and Jacobson said, is designed to address those very concerns. It will ultimately be submitted to the Board of Police Commissioners for formal adoption as a new general order.

“What happened to Mr. Cox was unacceptable, and we’re deeply committed to making these necessary changes for the City of New Haven, for the family, and for the integrity of the police department,” Elicker said.

Jacobson and the mayor spoke about visiting Cox in the hospital on Wednesday and seeing just how dire of a condition he remains in. ​“It was a very tough thing to see,” Jacobson said, ​“but I think it’s important for us to see it, because it’s our job to fix it. I’m never going to forget meeting him, him attempting to talk. It was a very emotional thing.”

Jacobson, a 15-year NHPD veteran who was sworn in as chief on Wednesday, said he wants officers in the department to know that: ​“Yes, you can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people inhumanely.”

Elicker also said on Thursday that all city police officers are currently participating in both ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) training and ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics) training.

He said that the city will be hosting public safety town halls with the new police chief on July 14 at 6 p.m. at Hill Regional Career High School at 140 Legion Ave., on July 26 at 6 p.m.at Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration at 255 Blatchley Ave., and on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Hillhouse High School at 480 Sherman Ave.

No Speeding. No Cellphones. "Medical Miranda"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSEGs_0gXvOzkq00

So. What’s in the new policy?

As described by Jacobson and Elicker on Thursday, some of the key requirements include:

• The primary means of transporting prisoners shall now be a marked police cruiser. Conveyance vans, like the one that Cox was injured in, shall only be used in special circumstances and when transporting prisoners to court. (The city is also now no longer using prisoner conveyance vans that don’t have seatbelts, as was the case with Cox’s transport.)

• All prisoners being transported by police must be secured by a seatbelt while in transit.

• Officers shall not drive at a speed above the posted speed limit while transporting prisoners. (The officer who was driving Cox at the time of his injury appeared to be driving 36 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone when he stopped abruptly to avoid a car crash, sending Cox — who was handcuffed and unsecured in the back of the van — flying headfirst against the van’s front wall.)

• Officers are prohibited from using cellphones ​“without a hands-free device” while transporting a prisoner.

• Officers are required to ask prisoners both prior to transport and upon arrival at the detention facility ​“whether the prisoner is injured and/or needs medical assistance. These questions and responses shall be recorded on the Officer’s body-worn camera. If a prisoner is injured, complains of injury, appears to be in an unstable medical or mental health status, appears to be in need of medical attention, or requests medical attention prior to transport, the Officer shall immediately contact their supervisor and request that an emergency medical service (EMS) be dispatched to the current location.”

• If a transported prisoner is injured, complains of injury, or appears to need medical attention, the officer shall pull to the side of the roadway, immediately notify the dispatcher and request that an emergency medical service be dispatched to the current location.

“Some of this is reiterating very, very explicitly what is existing policy,” Elicker said on Thursday. ​“Some of this is additional. It’s also clarifying existing policy.”

He stressed that ​“the additional thing that’s very important here is the officers [are] required to ask at the time of arrest and upon arrival” at the detention facility if the prisoner is injured or needs medical care. He said that part of the local policy was modeled off of proposed state legislation providing for similar ​“medical Miranda” rights.

The current prisoner transportation policy left some room for ​“interpretation,” Jacobson said. ​“This says, ​‘You shall do these things,’ ” including making sure that prisoners get immediate medical help on the spot if they’re injured.

What exactly does the current prisoner transportation policy say?

Those rules are codified in General Order 5.02, Prisoner Transportation, which was approved by the police commission and signed by then-Chief Dean Esserman in 2016.

One section of that 2016 policy reads: ​“If the transporting officer becomes aware that a prisoner may be in distress, he/she shall immediately notify the dispatcher and render assistance when it is safe to do so.”

Another section of that 2016 policy reads: ​“Prisoners requiring immediate medical treatment will be evaluated by medical/ambulance personnel called to the scene. If deemed necessary by medical personnel, the prisoner will be transported to the hospital by ambulance.”

Read the full new special order below.

Special Order 22-03 Prisoner Transportation

PURPOSE

The purpose of this policy is to modify, clarify and specify the guidelines and procedures for the transportation of prisoners, as outlined in General Order 5.02, Prisoner Transportation to ensure the safety and security of prisoners, officers, and the public when a person is taken into custody and transported.

POLICY

It is the policy of the New Haven Department of Police Service to provide emergency medical service to any person, who is injured, appears to be in need of medical attention or requests medical attention while under the custody or control of a police officer. This includes those individuals who are gravely disabled or emotionally disturbed and pose a threat to themselves or others as outlined in General Order 8.16, Emotionally Disturbed Persons. The police officer shall immediately request emergency medical services for any person under their custody or control who meets these criteria.

PROCEDURES

General Transportation

• The primary means of transporting prisoners is in a marked police cruiser equipped with a screened prisoner compartment.

• The prisoner conveyance van can be used in the following circumstances:

- Transportation to court.

- When the prisoner’s size or other physical conditions preclude the use of a marked patrol vehicle. The transporting Officer shall receive permission from their supervisor prior to transport. The arresting officer shall document the specific reason for the use of the prisoner conveyance van in their report.

- When authorized by a superior officer of the Department, holding the rank of Lieutenant or above, for a special event or an incident that may result in multiple arrests.

• All prisoners will be secured in any transport vehicle by proper use of a seat belt. If the prisoner is combative or Officer safety considerations make doing so impracticable, an Officer may obtain permission from a Supervisor to transport the prisoner in a patrol vehicle equipped with a screened prisoner compartment without the use of a seatbelt. Supervisors shall grant such approval only under these or similar extenuating circumstances. The reasons for not securing the individual in a seat belt shall be documented in the arresting Officer’s report.

Officers shall make an inquiry prior to transport and upon arrival at the detention facility during the intake process to determine whether the prisoner is injured and/or needs medical assistance. These questions and responses shall be recorded on the Officer’s body-worn camera. If a prisoner is injured, complains of injury, appears to be in an unstable medical or mental health status, appears to be in need of medical attention, or requests medical attention prior to transport, the Officer shall immediately contact their supervisor and request that an emergency medical service (EMS) be dispatched to the current location.

• Officers shall operate any transport vehicle in a manner that is calculated to maintain the safety and security of the prisoner and at a speed not to exceed the posted speed limit.

• Officers are prohibited from the use of City-issued or personal cellular telephones, without a hands-free device, while engaged in the transport of a prisoner.

• The physical well-being of prisoners shall be monitored during transport. Particular attention shall be directed to prisoners reported or suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol or who have a history of or propensity for violence.

• If during transport a prisoner is injured, complains of injury, appears to be in need of medical attention, appears to be in an unstable medical or mental health status, appears to be in need of medical attention, or requests medical attention, or if the transporting vehicle is involved in a collision, the Officer shall:

- Pull to the side of the roadway, as soon as practicable;

- Immediately notify the dispatcher to request a cover Officer and to request that an emergency medical service (EMS) be dispatched to the current location;

- Immediately notify their Supervisor;

- When it is safe to do so, immediately render aid consistent with their training or experience; and

- Remain on scene to await the arrival of EMS and the Supervisor.

Training

• All sworn personnel will complete a course of prescribed instruction on the practices and protocols outlined in this policy. The training will include, but not be limited to, the following:

- Officer safety considerations while securing seat belts on prisoners for transport;

- Procedures when a transport Officer needs to obtain medical attention for a prisoner;

- A knowledge test of the course material.

All other guidelines and procedures established in General Order 5.02, Prisoner Transportation, will remain in effect.

Regina Rush-Kittle

Acting Chief of Police

7/3/2022

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

Police investigate two separate shootings in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New haven Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that took place on Friday night and Saturday morning. On Friday night, New Haven Police received a call regarding a person shot on Lodge Street, between Level Street and the dead-end. At the scene, officers located...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Shot 1 Critical In Underage Party

2022-07-09@10:30pm– 3 shot, 1 critical at a shooting inside Calvin Hall/Hungarian Bistro at 30 Hibiscus Street (off Kings Highway). Police from surrounding towns were called to disperse the large crowd from the streets. K-9 from surrounding towns called to track the shooter who is still at large. The hospitals were put on lock-down due to large crowds.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Person In The River

2022-07-09@5:24pm–#Seymour CT– First responders on Wakelee Street/Deforest Avenue for a person looking to harm themselves who jumped into the Naugatuck River. Firefighter have the person in view. Railway has been suspended at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news...
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Update on Bus Driver Attack

2022-07-08@4:58pm–#Bridgeport CT–A caller reported a bus driver being attacked on the 1800th block of Main Street. The Responding officers were told by the caller that a male assaulted a city bus driver and took their cell phone. The medics were dispatched to evaluate the bus driver’s injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Detainees#Medical Treatment#Police#Law Enforcement#Rush Kittle#Dixwell#Spe
WTNH

Two shot in Bridgeport housing complex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men walked into St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds after Bridgeport police responded to an automated report of gunfire on Friday night. The shooting occurred at the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex at approximately 11:55 p.m. One victim, 22, suffered from gunshot wounds to both legs. The other, 23, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Shot At Greene Homes

On July 8, 2022 at approximately 11:55 pm, the Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (4 rounds) in the area of Building 4 within the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Norwalk teacher arrested for risk of injury to student

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said. According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School. Following an investigation, police found that […]
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Supporters March for Man Injured While in New Haven Police Custody

A civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd is in New Haven Friday with the family of a man who was seriously injured while being transported by New Haven police. He and the family held a news conference this morning and plan to take part in a march this evening.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bus Driver Beaten/Hospitalized

2022-07-08 @ 5PMish– A GBT bus driver was pulled from the bus and beaten at the 1300 block of Main Street (between Grand and Frank Street). The driver has been hospitalized. News12’s Frank Recchia will have a report tomorrow. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Structure Fire in New Haven

Crews are battling a structure fire in New Haven on Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 248 Hallock Avenue around 9 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. According to firefighters, there is fire on all three floors of the building and the building is being evacuated due to power lines down.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Jacobson Sworn In As Police Chief

With a promise to build back community trust in local law enforcement by reducing crime while respecting the residents cops serve, Karl Jacobson was sworn in as the new chief of the New Haven Police Department (NHPD). Jacobson made that promise — and formally ascended to that office — during a Wednesday morning ceremony...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
FOX 61

2-alarm fire rips through home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters fought a 2-alarm fire on Hallock Avenue in The Hill neighborhood New Haven on Saturday morning. The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke was coming out of the eaves of the 2-and-1/2 wood-frame home. But the fire was already inside the walls of the lower floors. After searching and finding everyone had made it outside, the fire erupted and firefighters had to evacuate, taking up a defensive position and pouring water on it from outside.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vigil for family killed in house fire

'March for Justice’ organized by family of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody. The march was also led by their attorney Ben Crump, who has called for changes to prevent what happened to Randy Cox from happening again. Vigil held for family of 3 killed in Waterbury house...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police seeking publics help identifying car used in hit and run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run at the intersection East Main Street and Baldwin Street in Waterbury on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene of the crash and found a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Baldwin Street. The victim was identified as a 62-year-old man, according to the police.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy