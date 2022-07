Avista customers in the communities of Kooskia, Stites, and Pierce should have already been notified of the planned outages that will occur next week. Approximately 764 Avista electric customers with Avista and Idaho County Light and Power in and around the communities of Kooskia and Stites will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, July 14. The planned outage will begin at 10 p.m. on July 14 and end at 6 a.m. on July 15.

KOOSKIA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO