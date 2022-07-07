Youngstown police charge second person in assault of paramedics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday filed charges against a second person for an attack Tuesday on paramedics treating an overdose patient.

Brittany Taylor, 32, faces a charge of assault on an emergency medical services provider. She is the person two paramedics were treating at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and is presently not in the Mahoning County Jail.

Arrested at the home was Antwanisha Jones, 31, who faces the same charge, which is a fourth-degree felony. She is currently in the jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Reports said police were called to the house to assist paramedics, who were treating Taylor for an overdose and were attacked by both Taylor and Jones.

The paramedics told police they revived Taylor with the opiate antidote Narcan and when she came to, she got up and started to wobble.

When one of the paramedics put her hand on Taylor’s shoulder to stabilize her, Taylor grabbed her by the throat and the paramedic could not break free, a police report stated.

When the other paramedic jumped in to try and free their partner, Jones jumped on their back, according to the report.

Eventually, reports said both paramedics were able to free themselves and they ran out of the house with Jones and the patient chasing them.