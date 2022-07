HENRY COUNTY — Nearly 19 years after he was found behind an abandoned gas station in Henry County, a John Doe has been identified. The Henry County Coroner says the man's body was found near the I-70 and SR-109 exit on October 2, 2003. He had no identification on him and was not known to local law enforcement at the time.

HENRY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO