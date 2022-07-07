ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 13:16:00 Expires: 2022-07-07 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burleigh, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burleigh; Morton The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Burleigh County in south central North Dakota Northeastern Morton County in south central North Dakota * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1038 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Mandan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mandan around 1045 AM CDT. Bismarck around 1100 AM CDT. Lincoln around 1105 AM CDT. Mcdowell Dam Recreation Area around 1110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include University Of Mary, Huff and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, northwestern Greene and southwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1055 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Farmington, or 8 miles south of Watkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Maxeys, Stephens, Carey, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville, Farmington and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallace RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ransom A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RANSOM...SOUTHWESTERN CASS AND SOUTHEASTERN BARNES COUNTIES At 1259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Yellowstone, or 19 miles south of Valley City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nome, Lucca and Enderlin. This includes Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 310 and 316. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walterboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Summerville, Walterboro, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Round O, Givhans, Jedburg, Jacksonboro, Ashepoo and Knightsville. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 185 and 192. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 55 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Camden and central Glynn Counties through 200 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dock Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Sea Island and Boys Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014...028 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
LOGAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dunn, northwestern Chippewa, southern Barron and southeastern Polk Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or 24 miles southwest of Rice Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Prairie Farm around 1250 PM CDT. Barron and Ridgeland around 1255 PM CDT. Cameron and Dallas around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Chetek and New Auburn. This includes U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 111 and 141. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia North central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ooltewah to Boynton to Chickamauga, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville, Blue Spring, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring, East Ridge, Apison and Fairview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anoka; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Anoka, northern Washington, northwestern St. Croix and south central Polk Counties through 145 PM CDT At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lino Lakes, or 20 miles north of St. Paul, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Scandia around 125 PM CDT. Stillwater around 130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Somerset, New Richmond and Star Prairie. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 130 and 132. U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota between mile markers 0 and 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 132 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Walterhill, or 13 miles northeast of Murfreesboro, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Walterhill, Auburntown, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas and Milton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Glacier; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 447 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GLACIER GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or 4 miles southwest of Yukon, and is nearly stationary. Another storm was rapidly developing over central Oklahoma City. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, southern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Daniels; Dawson; Fallon; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CUSTER DANIELS DAWSON FALLON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT ROSEBUD SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. High tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 4:59 AM overnight into Monday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 1.6 -0.1 0.7 1.0 None 11/06 AM 3.0 1.3 1.0 0.5 Minor 11/05 PM 2.0 0.3 1.1 1.0 None 12/06 AM 3.2 1.5 1.1 1.0 Minor 12/06 PM 1.9 0.2 1.0 1.0 None 13/07 AM 2.8 1.1 0.7 0.5 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 1.8 0.1 0.7 0.5 None 11/05 AM 3.2 1.5 1.0 0.5 Minor 11/05 PM 2.2 0.5 1.1 0.5 None 12/05 AM 3.3 1.6 1.1 0.5 Minor 12/06 PM 2.3 0.6 1.2 0.5 None 13/06 AM 3.0 1.3 0.8 0.5 Minor
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Berkeley and Charleston. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with torrential rain extending from near Downtown Charleston to Dewees Island. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen over the past hour. An additional 1 to 2 inches could fall through 330 PM, resulting in minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Downtown Charleston, James Island, West Ashley, Isle Of Palms, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, Boone Hall Plantation, Sullivans Island, Capers Inlet, Price Inlet, Bull Island, Hamlin Plantation, Seaside Farms, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Whitehall Terrace, Snowden and East Cooper Regional Medical Center.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 14:51:00 Expires: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BAYAMON MUNICIPALITY At 151 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
