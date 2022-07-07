Rangers deal Alexandar Georgiev to Colorado for three draft picks

So long, Alexandar Georgiev – the Rangers have traded their backup netminder to the Colorado Avalanche for three draft picks, two in 2022 and one in 2023.

The Rangers will receive Colorado’s third and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft, which begins Thursday night, and a third-round pick in 2022.

Georgiev, 26, played in 33 games for the Rangers in 2021-22, going 15-10-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. In 129 appearances with the Blueshirts over five seasons, he went 58-48-11 with a 2.94 GAA and .908 save percentage.

The Rangers now have six picks in this year’s draft: two in the fifth round and one each in the second, third, fourth, and sixth. They also now have six picks next year with the acquisition if the 2023 third-rounder.

The Blueshirts will now look for a No. 2 goaltender but do have one top in-house option in Keith Kinkaid, a 33-year-old Farmingville, N.Y., native who made one appearance for the Rangers this year (he was 20-14-2 with a 2.94 GAA in 37 games at AHL Hartford) and has 167 games of NHL experience, including 151 with the Devils from 2012-19.

