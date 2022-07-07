ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rapper Gunna again denied bond in gang, racketeering case

By KATE BRUMBACK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER8Ad_0gXvMZ4U00
FILE - Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sep. 10, 2021. A judge in Atlanta on Thursday, July 7, 2022, denied bond for rapper Gunna, who's charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Atlanta on Thursday denied bond for rapper Gunna, who’s charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had previously denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, and on Thursday held a hearing on the rapper’s request to reconsider that decision. Glanville said he worried Kitchens might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were released ahead of trial.

Prosecutors have said that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is a founder of a violent street gang in Atlanta called Young Slime Life and that Kitchens has a management role within the gang. The 88-page indictment filed in May alleges the gang committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media.

In a statement released on his birthday last month, Kitchens proclaimed his innocence.

Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Don Geary cited several crimes not related to the indictment that he said Kitchens might have been involved in and said the state continues to believe he shouldn’t be released on bond.

Steve Sadow, a lawyer for Kitchens, said prosecutors had failed to make any specific allegations or produce any evidence to show that his client is a threat to witnesses. Kitchens and his parents are willing to put up their property as collateral and Kitchens would agree to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring, Sadow said.

“The only thing that Mr. Kitchens wants under these circumstances is to be released, to be in his home, to be able to produce music and meet with counsel to prepare for trial in this case,” Sadow said.

Kitchens, who is signed to Williams’ Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year.

Glanville noted that he has not granted bond for any of the people charged in the indictment. He said he wants to get the case tried as quickly as possible. It is currently set for trial in January.

Prosecutors also asked in a court filing Tuesday that they be allowed to exclude contact information and home addresses of their witnesses from information provided to defense attorneys and to restrict information regarding statements by cooperating gang members until 30 days before trial. If they are required to provide the names and contact information for all witnesses, they ask that defense attorneys not be allowed to share the witness lists with their clients, clients’ family members or anyone else.

Prosecutors said they have “significant safety concerns” for their witnesses based on threats and violence from gang members.

Glanville on Wednesday issued a temporary order instructing defense attorneys to withhold contact information of prosecution witnesses from their clients. He said he will modify the order after hearing more evidence from prosecutors.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Bond denied in Atlanta for rapper known as Gunna

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bond has been denied for the rapper known as Gunna, who was arrested for his involvement with YSL, which prosecutors say is a violent street gang called “Young Slime Life.”. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, appeared before a judge on Thursday morning. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Witness in case against YSL group claims she’s been threatened

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the New York Times, citing numerous threats to kill or harm witnesses, prosecutors in the case against the YSL group and alleged leader Young Thug, have confirmed a requirement that forces defense lawyers to withhold all contact information from their clients. This is all...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

2 Atlanta men jailed more than 10 times each arrested on drug charges. Again.

Atlanta — A large number of guns and drugs are now off the streets, after Atlanta police executed a search warrant on a southwest Atlanta apartment on June 24. In May, APD’s narcotics unit received information about illegal activity happening out of an apartment building in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators began looking into the information and determined that narcotics were being sold out of one of the apartment buildings, eventually getting a search warrant.
ATLANTA, GA
maggrand.com

Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop

Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta County Grand Jury returns indictments

According to District Attorney, Herb Cranford, Jr., during the July 2022 session of the Coweta County Grand Jury, twenty-three (23) True Bills were returned against thirty-two (32) persons. (Editor’s Note: Charges filed against the defendants are subject to change or be dismissed by the state. The indictment of a person...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers resident Kelvin Usher held on murder charge in July 3 shooting

CONYERS — A man who reportedly called authorities to report the shooting of another man is being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault at the Rockdale County Jail. According to a report by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Kelvin Usher, 45, called 911 shortly after 11 p.m....
CONYERS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Street Gang#Defense Attorneys#Gang Members#Kitc
WWPW Power 96.1

Surveillance Footage Shows Man 'Violently Attack' Woman In Georgia Store

A woman was "violently attacked" inside of a Georgia Walmart this afternoon, and there were no security personnel around to stop the altercation from taking place. According to WSB-TV, the man and woman involved were both customers. Surveillance footage of the incident was captured inside of the Clayton County Walmart. The footage is being used to identify the suspect that attacked the woman.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

985K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy